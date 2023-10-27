Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2023 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,775 and $10,845 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “September 2023 marked the 125th anniversary of The State Bank. As one of the largest Michigan-based community banks, we are proud to serve our local communities by providing families, small businesses and commercial customers with safe, sound, and expert financial advice and solutions. We are committed to upholding these core operating principles, which have driven our success over the past 125 years and will continue to power our performance into the future.”

“Despite continued pressure on funding costs, as a result of the rapid growth of interest rates over the past year and a half, and significant competition for deposits, I am encouraged by how our team has responded to maintain solid operating performance throughout 2023. For the 2023 third quarter, net interest income after the provision for credit losses increased 1.7% to $13.0 million, from the same quarter a year ago, reflecting the benefits of our profitable financial model and stable asset quality. We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet and I am pleased with the progress we made during the quarter improving our capital ratios and reducing our loan-to-deposit ratio from second quarter levels – even as gross loans and total assets increased over the past three months. While we expect rates to remain high into 2024, we are focused on continuing to support our customers, strengthening our balance sheet, and maintaining solid levels of profitability,” concluded Mr. Justice.

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest income $ 20,416     $ 19,553     $ 18,679     $ 17,782     $ 15,726  
Interest expense   7,757       6,469       5,335       3,645       1,738  
Net interest income   12,659       13,084       13,344       14,137       13,988  
Provision for loan losses   (309 )     205       236       847       1,231  
Noninterest income   2,338       2,460       2,328       1,949       2,395  
Noninterest expenses   10,594       11,320       10,633       9,781       10,143  
Federal income tax expense   937       793       959       1,094       1,000  
Net income $ 3,775     $ 3,226     $ 3,844     $ 4,364     $ 4,009  
PER SHARE                  
Earnings $ 0.85     $ 0.73     $ 0.87     $ 0.99     $ 0.91  
Dividends $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
Tangible book value(1) $ 27.64     $ 27.16     $ 26.64     $ 26.22     $ 25.22  
Quoted market value                  
High $ 23.74     $ 21.21     $ 24.10     $ 23.40     $ 25.20  
Low $ 19.10     $ 18.70     $ 21.10     $ 21.60     $ 23.00  
Close(1) $ 23.74     $ 19.35     $ 21.31     $ 22.20     $ 23.00  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   0.86 %     0.76 %     0.92 %     1.06 %     1.02 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.27 %     9.89 %     12.32 %     14.01 %     12.96 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   12.14 %     10.67 %     13.34 %     15.21 %     14.10 %
Efficiency ratio   70.64 %     72.83 %     67.85 %     60.80 %     61.91 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.92 %     4.85 %     4.75 %     4.57 %     4.27 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.66 %     2.35 %     2.02 %     1.42 %     0.75 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.05 %     3.25 %     3.40 %     3.63 %     3.79 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                  
Total investment securities $ 109,543     $ 117,563     $ 122,995     $ 125,049     $ 129,886  
Gross loans $ 1,483,720     $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851  
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,220     $ 13,000     $ 12,200  
Total assets $ 1,744,939     $ 1,718,819     $ 1,749,073     $ 1,688,863     $ 1,588,592  
Total deposits $ 1,401,797     $ 1,380,192     $ 1,353,918     $ 1,332,883     $ 1,345,209  
Borrowed funds $ 201,050     $ 200,550     $ 259,050     $ 222,350     $ 116,600  
Total shareholders' equity $ 132,902     $ 130,690     $ 128,247     $ 126,087     $ 121,630  
Net loans to total deposits   104.75 %     105.56 %     106.50 %     106.77 %     99.51 %
Common shares outstanding   4,466,221       4,460,053       4,453,951       4,439,725       4,434,937  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                  
Total assets $ 1,739,510     $ 1,706,147     $ 1,687,175     $ 1,637,191     $ 1,558,040  
Earning assets $ 1,646,848     $ 1,617,593     $ 1,595,605     $ 1,544,880     $ 1,464,233  
Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,156,835     $ 1,105,807     $ 1,072,417     $ 1,016,876     $ 917,888  
Total shareholders' equity $ 132,860     $ 130,860     $ 126,495     $ 123,567     $ 122,695  
Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 123,349     $ 121,274     $ 116,834     $ 113,810     $ 112,829  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,437,415       4,427,890       4,421,584       4,413,710       4,408,399  
Unvested stock grants   26,668       29,916       29,007       24,460       24,460  
Total common shares outstanding   4,464,083       4,457,806       4,450,591       4,438,170       4,432,859  
ASSET QUALITY                  
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)   0.24 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.16 %     0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)   0.23 %     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.15 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)   1.04 %     1.05 %     1.04 %     0.91 %     0.90 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans (0.03 )%     %     %     %     %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans (0.02 )%     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.06 %     0.10 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   11.59 %     11.31 %     11.08 %     10.87 %     10.96 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   10.51 %     10.23 %     10.02 %     9.95 %     10.07 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   9.53 %     9.25 %     9.04 %     8.96 %     9.04 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.58 %     8.55 %     8.47 %     8.58 %     8.91 %
                   
(1)At end of period                  


The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended (unaudited):

  9/30/2023   9/30/2022   9/30/2021   9/30/2020   9/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest income $ 58,648     $ 41,438     $ 35,161     $ 34,355     $ 32,465  
Interest expense   19,561       3,122       2,091       4,952       6,469  
Net interest income   39,087       38,316       33,070       29,403       25,996  
Provision for loan losses   132       2,258       (218 )     4,652       899  
Noninterest income   7,126       7,997       11,092       15,190       6,034  
Noninterest expenses   32,547       30,870       27,815       23,939       19,808  
Federal income tax expense   2,689       2,616       3,328       3,271       2,297  
Net income $ 10,845     $ 10,569     $ 13,237     $ 12,731     $ 9,026  
PER SHARE                  
Earnings $ 2.45     $ 2.39     $ 2.86     $ 2.73     $ 1.94  
Dividends $ 0.300     $ 0.270     $ 0.240     $ 0.225     $ 0.210  
Tangible book value(1) $ 27.64     $ 25.22     $ 26.53     $ 23.50     $ 20.37  
Quoted market value                  
High $ 24.10     $ 29.25     $ 27.40     $ 26.00     $ 21.00  
Low $ 18.70     $ 23.00     $ 21.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.05  
Close(1) $ 23.74     $ 23.00     $ 25.75     $ 16.93     $ 21.00  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   0.85 %     0.95 %     1.36 %     1.45 %     1.27 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.15 %     11.71 %     14.55 %     15.79 %     12.73 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   12.03 %     12.75 %     15.00 %     16.40 %     13.35 %
Efficiency ratio   70.43 %     66.66 %     62.98 %     53.68 %     61.84 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.84 %     3.99 %     3.83 %     4.12 %     4.81 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.35 %     0.49 %     0.37 %     0.93 %     1.43 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.23 %     3.69 %     3.60 %     3.52 %     3.85 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                  
Total investment securities $ 109,543     $ 129,886     $ 138,476     $ 78,179     $ 62,351  
Gross loans $ 1,483,720     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,015,177     $ 1,060,885     $ 826,597  
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400     $ 12,200     $ 10,500     $ 10,100     $ 5,413  
Total assets $ 1,744,939     $ 1,588,592     $ 1,329,300     $ 1,284,845     $ 978,046  
Total deposits $ 1,401,797     $ 1,345,209     $ 1,144,291     $ 1,061,470     $ 801,101  
Borrowed funds $ 201,050     $ 116,600     $ 50,000     $ 96,217     $ 69,000  
Total shareholders' equity $ 132,902     $ 121,630     $ 124,809     $ 114,081     $ 99,142  
Net loans to total deposits   104.75 %     99.51 %     87.80 %     98.99 %     102.51 %
Common shares outstanding   4,466,221       4,434,937       4,569,935       4,691,142       4,658,722  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                  
Total assets $ 1,710,941     $ 1,485,489     $ 1,297,657     $ 1,171,415     $ 950,749  
Earning assets $ 1,620,015     $ 1,391,179     $ 1,230,553     $ 1,116,861     $ 903,192  
Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,111,687     $ 858,600     $ 748,472     $ 711,449     $ 606,912  
Total shareholders' equity $ 130,068     $ 120,704     $ 121,659     $ 107,711     $ 94,815  
Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 120,482     $ 110,792     $ 117,991     $ 103,712     $ 90,394  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,428,963       4,425,818       4,630,709       4,665,951       4,641,084  
Unvested stock grants   28,530       25,462       21,088       13,966       9,907  
Total common shares outstanding   4,457,493       4,451,280       4,651,797       4,679,917       4,650,991  
ASSET QUALITY                  
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)   0.24 %     0.12 %     0.82 %     0.07 %     0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)   0.23 %     0.12 %     0.63 %     0.06 %     0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)   1.04 %     0.90 %     1.03 %     0.95 %     0.65 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans (0.03 )%     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.03 %     %
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans   0.01 %     0.19 %   (0.02 )%     0.44 %     0.11 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   11.59 %     10.96 %     13.63 %     15.57 %     14.42 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   10.51 %     10.07 %     12.64 %     14.40 %     13.73 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   9.53 %     9.04 %     11.33 %     12.77 %     11.96 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.58 %     8.91 %     10.21 %     9.86 %     11.22 %
                   
(1)At end of period                  


Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Net income $ 3,775     $ 3,226     $ 3,844     $ 4,364     $ 4,009  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                  
Accretion on purchased loans                     (20 )     (20 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   60       60       60       85       85  
Amortization on acquired time deposits                     (21 )     (21 )
Other acquisition related expenses                            
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   60       60       60       44       44  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                  
Proxy contest related expenses         413                    
Prepayment penalties collected   (29 )     (95 )     (9 )     (61 )     (119 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (29 )     318       (9 )     (61 )     (119 )
Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,806     $ 3,604     $ 3,895     $ 4,347     $ 3,934  
                   
Net interest income $ 12,659     $ 13,084     $ 13,344     $ 14,137     $ 13,988  
Accretion on purchased loans                     (25 )     (25 )
Prepayment penalties collected   (37 )     (120 )     (12 )     (77 )     (150 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits                     (27 )     (27 )
Adjusted net interest income $ 12,622     $ 12,964     $ 13,332     $ 14,008     $ 13,786  
                   
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Based on adjusted net income from operations                  
Earnings per share $ 0.86     $ 0.81     $ 0.88     $ 0.98     $ 0.89  
Return on average assets   0.87 %     0.85 %     0.94 %     1.05 %     1.00 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.37 %     11.05 %     12.49 %     13.96 %     12.72 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   12.24 %     11.92 %     13.52 %     15.15 %     13.83 %
Efficiency ratio   70.31 %     69.51 %     67.41 %     60.62 %     62.02 %
                   
Based on adjusted net interest income                  
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.91 %     4.82 %     4.75 %     4.54 %     4.22 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.66 %     2.35 %     2.02 %     1.41 %     0.74 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.04 %     3.22 %     3.40 %     3.60 %     3.74 %
                   


  Year to Date September 30   Variance
    2023       2022     Amount   %
Net income $ 10,845     $ 10,569     $ 276     2.61 %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)              
Accretion on purchased loans         (60 )     60     (100.00 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   180       254       (74 )   (29.13 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits         (63 )     63     (100.00 )%
Other acquisition related expenses         213       (213 )   (100.00 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   180       344       (164 )   (47.67 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)              
Proxy contest related expenses   413             413     N/M
Prepayment penalties collected   (133 )     (329 )     196     (59.57 )%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   280       (329 )     609     (185.11 )%
Adjusted net income from operations $ 11,305     $ 10,584     $ 721     6.81 %
               
Net interest income $ 39,087     $ 38,316     $ 771     2.01 %
Accretion on purchased loans         (76 )     76     (100.00 )%
Prepayment penalties collected   (169 )     (416 )     247     (59.38 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits         (80 )     80     (100.00 )%
Adjusted net interest income $ 38,918     $ 37,744     $ 1,174     3.11 %
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS              
Based on adjusted net income from operations              
Earnings per share $ 2.55     $ 2.39     $ 0.16     6.69 %
Return on average assets   0.88 %     0.95 %       (0.07 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.62 %     11.72 %       (0.10 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   12.55 %     12.77 %       (0.22 )%
Efficiency ratio   69.06 %     66.20 %       2.86 %
               
Based on adjusted net interest income              
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.83 %     3.94 %       0.89 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.35 %     0.48 %       1.87 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.22 %     3.64 %       (0.42 )%
               


Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                                  
Total loans $ 1,477,343     $ 19,170   5.15 %   $ 1,470,156     $ 18,725   5.11 %   $ 1,294,302     $ 15,004   4.60 %
Taxable investment securities   101,549       397   1.55 %     107,256       418   1.56 %     121,704       443   1.44 %
Nontaxable investment securities   12,670       70   2.19 %     13,253       73   2.30 %     14,517       79   2.27 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   43,865       594   5.37 %     15,552       208   5.36 %     28,384       160   2.24 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   11,421       199   6.91 %     11,376       143   5.04 %     5,326       54   4.02 %
Total earning assets   1,646,848       20,430   4.92 %     1,617,593       19,567   4.85 %     1,464,233       15,740   4.27 %
                                   
Nonearning assets                                  
Allowance for credit losses   (15,503 )             (15,220 )             (11,478 )        
Premises and equipment, net   15,210               15,363               16,315          
Accrued income and other assets   92,955               88,411               88,970          
Total assets $ 1,739,510             $ 1,706,147             $ 1,558,040          
                                   
Interest bearing liabilities                                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 416,500     $ 3,230   3.08 %   $ 380,224     $ 2,619   2.76 %   $ 318,771     $ 818   1.02 %
Savings deposits   290,939       429   0.59 %     306,195       434   0.57 %     371,020       126   0.13 %
Time deposits   248,389       2,280   3.64 %     175,607       1,303   2.98 %     102,472       121   0.47 %
Borrowed funds   201,007       1,818   3.59 %     243,781       2,113   3.48 %     125,625       673   2.13 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,156,835       7,757   2.66 %     1,105,807       6,469   2.35 %     917,888       1,738   0.75 %
                                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits   435,398               455,123               505,435          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   14,417               14,357               12,022          
Shareholders' equity   132,860               130,860               122,695          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,510             $ 1,706,147             $ 1,558,040          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 12,673           $ 13,098           $ 14,002    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)         3.05 %           3.25 %           3.79 %
                                   


 


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                      
Total loans $ 1,464,959     $ 55,749   5.09 %   $ 1,198,290     $ 39,586   4.42 %
Taxable investment securities   106,158       1,250   1.57 %     131,792       1,324   1.34 %
Nontaxable investment securities   13,403       227   2.26 %     15,511       254   2.25 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   24,484       955   5.21 %     41,440       229   0.74 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   11,011       515   6.25 %     4,146       93   3.00 %
Total earning assets   1,620,015       58,696   4.84 %     1,391,179       41,486   3.99 %
                       
Nonearning assets                      
Allowance for credit losses   (15,290 )             (11,068 )        
Premises and equipment, net   15,342               16,650          
Accrued income and other assets   90,874               88,728          
Total assets $ 1,710,941             $ 1,485,489          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 385,316     $ 7,927   2.75 %   $ 283,828     $ 1,140   0.54 %
Savings deposits   312,762       1,336   0.57 %     367,920       359   0.13 %
Time deposits   196,838       4,595   3.12 %     118,320       448   0.51 %
Borrowed funds   216,771       5,703   3.52 %     88,532       1,175   1.77 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,111,687       19,561   2.35 %     858,600       3,122   0.49 %
                       
Noninterest bearing liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing deposits   455,069               489,631          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   14,117               16,554          
Shareholders' equity   130,068               120,704          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,710,941             $ 1,485,489          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 39,135           $ 38,364    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)         3.23 %           3.69 %
                       

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2023
  Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
  June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2022
  Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                  
Total loans $ 171     $ 274     $ 445     $ 2,257     $ 1,909     $ 4,166     $ 9,614     $ 6,549     $ 16,163  
Taxable investment securities   (19 )     (2 )     (21 )     (215 )     169       (46 )     (361 )     287       (74 )
Nontaxable investment securities   (1 )     (2 )     (3 )     (7 )     (2 )     (9 )     (30 )     3       (27 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   385       1       386       122       312       434       (188 )     914       726  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1       55       56       89       56       145       255       167       422  
Total changes in interest income   537       326       863       2,246       2,444       4,690       9,290       7,920       17,210  
                                   
Changes in interest expense                                  
Interest bearing demand deposits   276       335       611       318       2,094       2,412       545       6,242       6,787  
Savings deposits   (75 )     70       (5 )     (179 )     482       303       (96 )     1,073       977  
Time deposits   637       340       977       376       1,783       2,159       476       3,671       4,147  
Borrowed funds   (704 )     409       (295 )     535       610       1,145       2,691       1,837       4,528  
Total changes in interest expense   134       1,154       1,288       1,050       4,969       6,019       3,616       12,823       16,439  
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 403     $ (828 )   $ (425 )   $ 1,196     $ (2,525 )   $ (1,329 )   $ 5,674     $ (4,903 )   $ 771  
                                   


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Total earning assets 4.92 %   4.85 %   4.75 %   4.57 %   4.27 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 2.66 %   2.35 %   2.02 %   1.42 %   0.75 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.05 %   3.25 %   3.40 %   3.63 %   3.79 %
                   


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Interest income $ 20,416   $ 19,553   $ 18,679   $ 17,782   $ 15,726
FTE adjustment   14     17     17     17     18
Total interest income (FTE)   20,430     19,570     18,696     17,799     15,744
Total interest expense   7,757     6,469     5,335     3,645     1,738
Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,673   $ 13,101   $ 13,361   $ 14,154   $ 14,006
                   

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Service charges and fees                  
Trust and investment services $ 572     $ 583     $ 549   $ 505     $ 546  
ATM and debit card income   568       570       531     559       553  
Service charges on deposit accounts   244       224       218     245       270  
Total   1,384       1,377       1,298     1,309       1,369  
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans   164       198       161     24       36  
Changes in the fair value of MSR   119       (8 )     107     (129 )     207  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans         95                  
Change in fair value of equity investments   (28 )     (16 )     15     2       (39 )
Other                  
Mortgage servicing fees   398       406       406     415       427  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance   181       178       172     175       172  
Other   120       230       169     153       223  
Total   699       814       747     743       822  
Total noninterest income $ 2,338     $ 2,460     $ 2,328   $ 1,949     $ 2,395  
                   
Memo items:                  
Residential mortgage operations $ 681     $ 596     $ 674   $ 310     $ 670  


  Nine Months Ended
September 30		   Variance
    2023       2022     Amount   %
Service charges and fees              
Trust and investment services $ 1,704     $ 1,602     $ 102     6.37 %
ATM and debit card income   1,669       1,615       54     3.34 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   686       757       (71 )   (9.38 )%
Total   4,059       3,974       85     2.14 %
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans   523       701       (178 )   (25.39 )%
Changes in the fair value of MSR   218       959       (741 )   (77.27 )%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   95             95     N/M
Change in fair value of equity investments   (29 )     (118 )     89     (75.42 )%
Other              
Mortgage servicing fees   1,210       1,306       (96 )   (7.35 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance   531       506       25     4.94 %
Other   519       669       (150 )   (22.42 )%
Total   2,260       2,481       (221 )   (8.91 )%
Total noninterest income $ 7,126     $ 7,997     $ (871 )   (10.89 )%
               
Memo items:              
Residential mortgage operations $ 1,951     $ 2,966     $ (1,015 )   (34.22)        %
               

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity in 2023. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have been actively selling residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, resulting in increased gain on sales in 2023 compared to the second half of 2022. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, the relative value of the servicing portfolio has increased. While we experienced an increase in the overall value of the portfolio in the third quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR is expected to continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the third quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $321. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $28,793, or 4.36%, since the third quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout the remainder of 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income in 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to moderate throughout the remainder of 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of three SBA loans. We will continue to analyze our commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Compensation and benefits $ 5,592   $ 5,492   $ 5,792   $ 5,329   $ 5,320
Professional services   726     1,237     766     594     763
Furniture and equipment   668     685     726     772     822
Occupancy   591     589     635     566     578
Data processing   576     565     513     111     363
Advertising and promotional   506     509     451     580     405
Loan and collection   232     457     240     278     435
Other                  
FDIC insurance premiums   330     330     201     149     150
ATM and debit card   153     179     161     254     154
Telephone and communication   115     100     119     110     112
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   75     76     76     107     108
Other acquisition related expenses                  
Other general and administrative   1,030     1,101     953     931     933
Total $ 1,703   $ 1,786   $ 1,510   $ 1,551   $ 1,457
Total noninterest expenses $ 10,594   $ 11,320   $ 10,633   $ 9,781   $ 10,143
                   


  Nine Months Ended
September 30 		  Variance
    2023     2022   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits $ 16,876   $ 16,120   $ 756     4.69 %
Professional services   2,729     2,352     377     16.03 %
Furniture and equipment   2,079     2,445     (366 )   (14.97 )%
Occupancy   1,815     1,761     54     3.07 %
Data processing   1,654     1,440     214     14.86 %
Advertising and promotional   1,466     1,009     457     45.29 %
Loan and collection   929     1,362     (433 )   (31.79 )%
Other              
FDIC insurance premiums   861     472     85     21.96 %
ATM and debit card   493     457     36     7.88 %
Telephone and communication   334     329     5     1.52 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   227     323     (96 )   (29.72 )%
Other acquisition related expenses       270     (270 )   (100.00 )%
Other general and administrative   3,084     2,530     554     21.90 %
Total $ 4,999   $ 4,381   $ 618     14.11 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 32,547   $ 30,870   $ 1,677     5.43 %
               

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased year-to-date for 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward in the second half of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2023.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase throughout the remainder of 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses were elevated during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to homeownership grants awarded to Habitat for Humanity. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout the remainder of 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums have increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses have increased in 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 83,365   $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345
Total investment securities   109,543     117,563     122,995     125,049     129,886
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   1,037     1,106     875     493     62
Gross loans   1,483,720     1,472,288     1,457,173     1,436,166     1,350,851
Less allowance for credit losses   15,400     15,400     15,220     13,000     12,200
Net loans   1,468,320     1,456,888     1,441,953     1,423,166     1,338,651
All other assets   82,674     84,081     82,754     82,311     76,648
Total assets $ 1,744,939   $ 1,718,819   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863   $ 1,588,592
  .                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Total deposits $ 1,401,797   $ 1,380,192   $ 1,353,918   $ 1,332,883   $ 1,345,209
Total borrowed funds   201,050     200,550     259,050     222,350     116,600
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   9,190     7,387     7,858     7,543     5,153
Total liabilities   1,612,037     1,588,129     1,620,826     1,562,776     1,466,962
Total shareholders' equity   132,902     130,690     128,247     126,087     121,630
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,744,939   $ 1,718,819   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863   $ 1,588,592
                   


  9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023   9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
  Variance   Variance
  Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 24,184     40.86 %   $ 40,020     92.33 %
Total investment securities   (8,020 )   (6.82 )%     (20,343 )   (15.66 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   (69 )   (6.24 )%     975     1,572.58 %
Gross loans   11,432     0.78 %     132,869     9.84 %
Less allowance for credit losses       %     3,200     26.23 %
Net loans   11,432     0.78 %     129,669     9.69 %
All other assets   (1,407 )   (1.67 )%     6,026     7.86 %
Total assets $ 26,120     1.52 %   $ 156,347     9.84 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Total deposits $ 21,605     1.57 %   $ 56,588     4.21 %
Total borrowed funds   500     0.25 %     84,450     72.43 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,803     24.41 %     4,037     78.34 %
Total liabilities   23,908     1.51 %     145,075     9.89 %
Total shareholders' equity   2,212     1.69 %     11,272     9.27 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,120     1.52 %   $ 156,347     9.84 %
               


Cash and due from banks

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Cash and due from banks                  
Noninterest bearing $ 35,121   $ 33,028     $ 24,376   $ 28,216   $ 29,530  
Interest bearing   48,244     26,153       76,120     29,628     13,815  
Total $ 83,365   $ 59,181     $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345  
                   
  9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023       9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
  Variance       Variance
  Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                  
Noninterest bearing $ 2,093     6.34 %       $ 5,591     18.93 %
Interest bearing   22,091     84.47 %         34,429     249.21 %
Total $ 24,184     40.86 %       $ 40,020     92.33 %
                   


Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,365   $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345
Fair value of unpledged investment securities   82,103     82,041     102,368     103,819     109,685
FHLB borrowing availability   170,000     170,000     111,500     144,567     78,000
Unsecured lines of credit   20,000     20,000     20,000     26,500     26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window   110     119     119     113     115
Parent company line of credit   950     1,450     1,450     1,650     2,400
Total liquidity sources $ 356,528   $ 332,791   $ 335,933   $ 334,493   $ 260,045
                   


The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the third quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during the second quarter of 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the second quarter of 2023 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Available-for-sale                  
U.S. Government and federal agency $ 23,420     $ 24,411     $ 24,402     $ 24,394     $ 26,391  
State and municipal   20,992       21,110       22,649       22,709       22,743  
Mortgage backed residential   50,786       52,704       54,595       56,293       58,313  
Certificates of deposit   3,956       6,679       7,426       7,426       8,166  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   24,062       24,680       25,275       25,925       26,560  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   (15,958 )     (14,536 )     (13,940 )     (14,184 )     (14,698 )
Total available-for-sale   107,258       115,048       120,407       122,563       127,475  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   879       1,081       1,168       1,171       1,173  
Equity securities   1,406       1,434       1,420       1,315       1,238  
Total investment securities $ 109,543     $ 117,563     $ 122,995     $ 125,049     $ 129,886  
                   
  9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023       9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
  Variance       Variance
  Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                  
U.S. Government and federal agency   (991 )   (4.06 )%       $ (2,971 )   (11.26 )%
State and municipal   (118 )   (0.56 )%         (1,751 )   (7.70 )%
Mortgage backed residential   (1,918 )   (3.64 )%         (7,527 )   (12.91 )%
Certificates of deposit   (2,723 )   (40.77 )%         (4,210 )   (51.56 )%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   (618 )   (2.50 )%         (2,498 )   (9.41 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   (1,422 )     9.78 %         (1,260 )     8.57 %
Total available-for-sale   (7,790 )   (6.77 )%         (20,217 )   (15.86 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   (202 )   (18.69 )%         (294 )   (25.06 )%
Equity securities   (28 )   (1.95 )%         168       13.57 %
Total investment securities $ (8,020 )   (6.82 )%       $ (20,343 )   (15.66 )%
                   


The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

  Maturing        
  Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five Years
But Within
Ten Years		   After
Ten Years		   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $ 5,522   $ 17,898   $   $   $   $ 23,420
State and municipal   1,798     16,582     1,286     1,326         20,992
Mortgage backed residential                   50,786     50,786
Certificates of deposit   1,979     1,977                 3,956
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                   24,062     24,062
Total amortized cost $ 9,299   $ 36,457   $ 1,286   $ 1,326   $ 74,848   $ 123,216
Fair value $ 9,068   $ 32,768   $ 1,128   $ 1,151   $ 63,143   $ 107,258
                       


The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

  Maturing        
  Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five Years
But Within
Ten Years		   After
Ten Years		   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		   Total
State and municipal $ 344   $ 305   $ 230   $   $   $ 879
Fair value $ 339   $ 290   $ 214   $   $   $ 843
                       


Total investment securities have declined primarily due to maturities and prepayments, in addition to increases in our unrealized loss position on available-for-sale investments resulting from increases in market interest rates. Due to the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth for the remainder of 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1,870 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", as amended, on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Commercial $ 125,330     $ 120,985     $ 111,557     $ 106,616     $ 107,531  
Commercial real estate   874,870       870,761       874,690       869,496       820,165  
Total commercial loans   1,000,200       991,746       986,247       976,112       927,696  
Residential mortgage   431,740       430,065       418,987       406,408       368,971  
Home equity   47,069       45,689       46,909       47,768       47,928  
Total residential real estate loans   478,809       475,754       465,896       454,176       416,899  
Consumer   4,711       4,788       5,030       5,878       6,256  
Gross loans   1,483,720       1,472,288       1,457,173       1,436,166       1,350,851  
Allowance for credit losses   (15,400 )     (15,400 )     (15,220 )     (13,000 )     (12,200 )
Loans, net $ 1,468,320     $ 1,456,888     $ 1,441,953     $ 1,423,166     $ 1,338,651  
                   
Memo items:                  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 631,697     $ 632,018     $ 636,121     $ 647,121     $ 660,490  
                   
  9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023       9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
  Variance       Variance
  Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial $ 4,345       3.59 %       $ 17,799       16.55 %
Commercial real estate   4,109       0.47 %         54,705       6.67 %
Total commercial loans   8,454       0.85 %         72,504       7.82 %
Residential mortgage   1,675       0.39 %         62,769       17.01 %
Home equity   1,380       3.02 %         (859 )   (1.79 )%
Total residential real estate loans   3,055       0.64 %         61,910       14.85 %
Consumer   (77 )   (1.61 )%         (1,545 )   (24.70 )%
Gross loans   11,432       0.78 %         132,869       9.84 %
Allowance for credit losses         %         (3,200 )     26.23 %
Loans, net $ 11,432       0.78 %       $ 129,669       9.69 %
                   
Memo items:                  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (321 )   (0.05 )%       $ (28,793 )   (4.36 )%
                   


The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial $ 124,860   $ 120,854   $ 111,426   $ 106,616   $ 107,531
Commercial real estate   874,701     870,580     874,509     869,313     819,982
Residential mortgage   428,927     428,147     416,879     404,308     367,652
Home equity   46,898     45,535     46,761     47,728     47,887
Consumer   4,711     4,788     5,020     5,871     6,251
Subtotal   1,480,097     1,469,904     1,454,595     1,433,836     1,349,303
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial   470     131     131        
Commercial real estate   169     181     181     183     183
Residential mortgage   2,813     1,918     2,108     2,100     1,319
Home equity   171     154     148     40     41
Consumer           10     7     5
Subtotal   3,623     2,384     2,578     2,330     1,548
Gross Loans $ 1,483,720   $ 1,472,288   $ 1,457,173   $ 1,436,166   $ 1,350,851
                   


The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,362   $ 1,488   $ 1,324   $ 1,094   $ 1,129
Commercial real estate   8,703     8,991     8,765     7,480     7,126
Residential mortgage   4,439     4,453     4,576     3,878     3,458
Home equity   315     325     416     370     370
Consumer   36     40     49     128     90
Unallocated   294     49            
Subtotal   15,149     15,346     15,130     12,950     12,173
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial   248     15     3        
Commercial real estate                  
Residential mortgage   3     39     77     43     27
Home equity                  
Consumer           10     7    
Unallocated                  
Subtotal   251     54     90     50     27
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,220   $ 13,000   $ 12,200
                   
Commercial and industrial $ 1,610   $ 1,503   $ 1,327   $ 1,094   $ 1,129
Commercial real estate   8,703     8,991     8,765     7,480     7,126
Residential mortgage   4,442     4,492     4,653     3,921     3,485
Home equity   315     325     416     370     370
Consumer   36     40     59     135     90
Unallocated   294     49            
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,220   $ 13,000   $ 12,200
                   

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we have shifted attention to new concerns associated with inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of September 30, 2023, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

Due to the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Industrial: Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.