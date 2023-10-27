Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Announces Directorate Appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, announced today that Douglas T. Eden has been appointed independent, non-executive director to both Hawthorn Bancshares and Hawthorn Bank’s board of directors effective October 25, 2023.



“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Eden to the board of directors and are confident that his experience and knowledge will expand the diversification of perspectives across our Board,” said Brent Giles, Chief Executive Officer of Hawthorn Bank and Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Mr. Eden is currently the Principal and Investment Advisor Representative of Eden Capital Management, LLC based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Mr. Eden earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1992 and worked in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry for 24 years serving as Senior Vice President with CNA Financial in Chicago, Illinois, Senior Vice President with The Main Street America Group in Jacksonville, Florida and Executive Vice President with Selective Insurance Company in Branchville, New Jersey. Mr. Eden is an active investor, privately managing assets for more than 25 years and from 2012-2014 he served on the Investment Committee of the Main Street America Group with oversight of the Property & Casualty insurer’s $2 Billion investment portfolio.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank. With $1.9 billion in assets, Hawthorn Bank is a full-service bank offering a wide range of financial services to commercial and retail clients. It operates 20 branches and approximately 40 ATMs located in Missouri communities in and surrounding Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

