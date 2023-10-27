BCI Announces Closing of C$1.25 Billion Inaugural Bond Issuance

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) issued C$1.25 billion senior unsecured notes, with a coupon of 4.90% and a maturity date of June 2, 2033. The notes settled on October 26, 2023 and are rated Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service, AAA by S&P Global Ratings, and AAA by DBRS Limited. The offering was oversubscribed with over C$1.9 billion in orders from more than 50 global investors.

BCI accesses debt markets to support our clients’ investment objectives, providing broader portfolio diversification, an improved risk-adjusted investment profile, and enhanced liquidity. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general investment purposes.

The offering was made on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities and including BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Scotiabank and Laurentian Bank Securities as co-managers.

For more information on BCI’s Funding Program, visit BCI’s Investor Relations site.

About BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is amongst the largest institutional investors in Canada with C$233.0 billion in gross assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, with offices in Vancouver, New York City, and London, U.K., BCI manages a portfolio of diversified public and private market investments on behalf of our 32 British Columbia public sector clients. With a global outlook, BCI integrates ESG factors in all investment decisions and activities that convert savings into productive capital to meet clients’ risk and return requirements over time. Founded in 1999, BCI is a statutory corporation created by the Public Sector Pension Plans Act.

For more information visit BCI.ca or LinkedIn

This media release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, nor does it constitute a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell a security or class of security. The views and opinions expressed in this media release are those of BCI and do not necessarily represent the views of its clients or investee companies. The information in this media release is provided as of the date hereof. Contents copyright © BCI® 2023.

