Breast Cancer Awareness Month will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, October 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Issuing identification cards for Salvadorans during extended business hours at the Consulate of El Salvador and mobile consulates throughout Montgomery County will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., October 26, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Claudia Campos Gálvan, program manager at Nueva Vida; Karim López, breast cancer survivor; and Pedro Rodríguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is recognized each October, this week’s edition of En Sintonía will begin with a discussion highlighting the importance of cancer prevention by doing annual mammograms. The show will include Claudia Campos Gálvan, program manager at Nueva Vida, an organization established in 1999 that offers aid to Latinos battling cancer. Gálvan will discuss Nueva Vida's emotional support workshops and financial assistance programs, which are accessible to uninsured patients diagnosed with breast cancer, regardless of their immigration status. Additionally, Karim López, a breast cancer survivor who benefited from Nueva Vida's services, will share her personal experience and the professional support she received from the organization.

The second part of the radio show will focus on the issuance of identification cards for Salvadorans. The Consulate of El Salvador, located in Silver Spring, has extended their operating hours until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to facilitate the process of obtaining identification cards. No appointment will be necessary during this time frame.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.