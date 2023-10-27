Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,329 in the last 365 days.

Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  • Net income of $4.0 million and diluted earnings of $0.35 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 0.73% and 10.17%, respectively.
  • Net interest margin was 3.29% for the third quarter of 2023, with a loan yield of 7.08%.
  • Total assets at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were $2.2 billion, compared to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Third quarter overall commercial loan growth was $21.3 million, or 6.1% annualized; residential and home equity loans increased by $15.1 million on a combined basis, or 19.2% annualized.
  • Third quarter deposit growth was $26.0 million, or 6.0% annualized.
  • Raised $9.7 million in subordinated debt at 8.00% during the quarter for growth and capital purposes.
  • On October 26, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable November 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023.

Total assets remained relatively flat quarter over quarter, however our portfolio loans increased $25.3 million, or 1.4% and total deposits increased $26.0 million, or 1.5%, during the period. "We were pleased with our growth in the third quarter as we prioritize our asset mix to emphasize relationship-based credits," said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to show growth in deposits, reduction in borrowings, and strengthening of our capital position. While our margin compressed slightly, we remain focused on high quality assets and prudent management of the balance sheet."

Mortgage banking revenue was down $231 thousand over the prior quarter reflecting lower than anticipated loan production along with lower gain on sale margins. "With the seasonal slowdown and increasing mortgage rates, mortgage origination decreased $14.5 million. The increase in the ten year Treasury and the lack of homes for sale continue to plague the division as we are simultaneously working to tailor operations to reasonable levels," Mr. Annas added.

Mr. Annas concluded, "Our growth this year in such a challenging environment is a strong indicator of our success in and our commitment to the regions we serve. We remain focused on opportunities that provide us with additional business and help foster long-term customer connections."

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited)
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income $ 4,005     $ 4,645     $ 4,021     $ 4,557     $ 5,798  
Basic earnings per common share   0.36       0.42       0.36       0.40       0.49  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.35       0.41       0.34       0.39       0.48  
Net interest income   17,224       17,098       17,677       18,518       18,026  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877     $ 2,229,783     $ 2,062,228     $ 1,921,924  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,885,629       1,859,839       1,818,189       1,743,682       1,610,349  
Total deposits   1,808,645       1,782,605       1,770,413       1,712,479       1,673,553  
Non-interest bearing deposits   244,668       269,174       262,636       301,727       290,169  
Stockholders' equity   155,114       153,962       153,049       153,280       151,161  
                   
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):                  
Total assets $ 2,184,385     $ 2,166,574     $ 2,088,599     $ 1,962,915     $ 1,868,194  
Total interest earning assets   2,086,331       2,070,640       1,995,460       1,877,967       1,791,255  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,876,648       1,847,736       1,783,322       1,674,215       1,565,861  
Total deposits   1,782,140       1,775,444       1,759,571       1,698,597       1,597,648  
Non-interest bearing deposits   253,485       266,675       296,037       312,297       295,975  
Stockholders' equity   156,271       154,179       153,179       151,791       157,614  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   0.73 %     0.86 %     0.78 %     0.92 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity   10.17 %     12.08 %     10.65 %     11.91 %     14.59 %
                                       

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Net income of $4.0 million, decreased $640 thousand from $4.6 million for the second quarter driven by a lower level of non-interest income and a higher level of non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and lower loan loss provision. Non-interest income decreased $1.0 million or 11.4%, due to lower levels of gains on sale of mortgage and SBA loans. Non-interest expense increased $403 thousand, or 2.1% due primarily to increased salaries and benefits expense and professional fees. Net interest income increased $128 thousand, or 0.7%, on a tax equivalent basis due to an increase in earnings assets. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

  Quarter Ended                
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change   Change due to rate   Change due to volume
Interest income:                      
Due from banks $ 244   $ 275   $ (31 )     (11.3 )%   $ 25     $ (56 )
Federal funds sold   1     3     (2 )     (66.7 )%     1       (3 )
Investment securities - taxable (1)   901     992     (91 )     (9.2 )%     (18 )     (73 )
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)   410     426     (16 )     (3.8 )%     (9 )     (7 )
Loans held for sale   456     407     49       12.0 %     40       9  
Loans held for investment (1)   33,526     31,810     1,716       5.4 %     1,213       503  
Total loans   33,982     32,217     1,765       5.5 %     1,253       512  
Total interest income $ 35,538   $ 33,913   $ 1,625       4.8 %   $ 1,252     $ 373  
Interest expense:                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,488   $ 1,840   $ (352 )     (19.1 )%   $ 42     $ (394 )
Money market and savings deposits   6,755     5,371     1,384       25.8 %     796       588  
Time deposits   7,300     6,812     488       7.2 %     537       (49 )
Total deposits   15,543     14,023     1,520       10.8 %     1,375       145  
Borrowings   2,086     2,129     (43 )     (2.0 )%     (103 )     60  
Subordinated debentures   606     586     20       3.4 %     6       14  
Total interest expense   18,235     16,738     1,497       8.9 %     1,278       219  
Net interest income differential $ 17,303   $ 17,175   $ 128       0.75 %   $ (26 )   $ 154  
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.
 

Interest income increased $1.6 million on a tax equivalent basis, quarter-over-quarter, due to a higher yield on earning assets and higher levels of average earning assets. The yield on earnings assets rose 19 basis points during the period, while average earning assets increased by $15.7 million.

The yield on total loans increased 19 basis points and the yield on cash and investments decreased 1 basis point combined, reflecting the impact on rates from the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Nearly $713.5 million in loans repriced during the quarter with an average increase of 25 basis points. Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $28.9 million. Construction, commercial real estate, and small business loans increased $19.3 million on average, combined, while home equity loans and residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $15.9 million on average, combined.

Total interest expense increased $1.5 million, quarter-over-quarter, due primarily to market interest rate rises, and increases in both deposit and borrowing average balances. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.5 million as total average deposits increased $19.9 million and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points to 4.03%. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $43 thousand as the cost of borrowings decreased 30 basis points due to the positive carry on a $75 million pay fixed swap, partially offset by the increase in average borrowings for the period.

Although net interest income increased quarter over quarter, the net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.29% as the cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield on earnings assets. The margin was also affected by a reduction in average non-interest bearing deposits, which were down on average by $13.2 million for the quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses is comprised of provisioning for funded loans as well as unfunded commitments. The combined provision decreased to $82 thousand for the third quarter from $705 thousand for the second quarter. The reduction was due in part to a decline in the overall exposure to unfunded loan balances at the end of the third quarter, causing a reduction in the unfunded reserve of $192 thousand. The remaining decrease in provisioning was due largely to favorable changes in some baseline loss rates and certain macroeconomic factors underlying the funded loss model.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 4,819     $ 5,050     $ (231 )     (4.6 )%
Wealth management income   1,258       1,235       23       1.9 %
SBA loan income   982       1,767       (785 )     (44.4 )%
Earnings on investment in life insurance   201       193       8       4.1 %
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   103       183       (80 )     (43.7 )%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   111       (199 )     310       (155.8 )%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (570 )     (219 )     (351 )     160.3 %
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity   82       (1 )     83       (8300.0 )%
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   (3 )     (54 )     51       (94.4 )%
Other   1,103       1,169       (66 )     (5.6 )%
Total non-interest income $ 8,086     $ 9,124     $ (1,038 )     (11.4 )%
                           

Total non-interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 11.4%, quarter-over-quarter as a result of lower mortgage banking income and lower SBA loan income. Mortgage banking income decreased $231 thousand, or 4.6% quarter-over-quarter, due to lower levels of mortgage loan originations, which decreased $14.5 million. In addition to lower volume, the gain on sale margin decreased 18 basis points over the prior quarter. The fair value of loans held for sale and loans held for investment, along with the fair value of derivatives instruments and net gain on hedging activity, decreased $38 thousand in total.

SBA loan income decreased $785 thousand, or 44.4%, due to a combination of a decrease in the gain on sale of SBA loans and an increase in servicing asset impairment quarter over quarter. While the value of SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023 was only slightly less than the volume sold for the quarter-ended June 30, 2023 ($26.2 million vs $27.8 million), the gross margin on sale was 6.2% for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023 compared to 7.0% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2023. Also contributing to the decrease in SBA loan income was an increase in servicing asset impairment, led by an increase in the prepayment assumption that drives the servicing asset valuation.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,420     $ 12,152     $ 268       2.2 %
Occupancy and equipment   1,226       1,140       86       7.5 %
Professional fees   1,104       1,004       100       10.0 %
Advertising and promotion   848       1,091       (243 )     (22.3 )%
Data processing and software   1,652       1,681       (29 )     (1.7 )%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   244       245       (1 )     (0.4 )%
Other   2,524       2,302       222       9.6 %
Total non-interest expense $ 20,018     $ 19,615     $ 403       2.1 %
                               

Salaries and employee benefits increased $268 thousand overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having increased $234 thousand, and the mortgage segment increased $34 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits were up due to one-time payment of severance to a former Meridian Equipment Finance officer as well as stock based compensation.

Professional fees increased $100 thousand during the current quarter due to an increase in loan and lease workout expenses which has helped lead to an increase in recoveries when compared to the prior year. Professional fees were also impacted by system conversion fees for a new loan servicing platform for our mortgage segment. Occupancy expenses were up due to branch re-locations, equipment and some repairs/maintenance. Advertising and promotion expense decreased $243 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of a decrease in business development expense and certain advertising expense due to seasonality. Other non-interest expense increased $222 thousand over the prior quarter due largely to an increase in FDIC insurance expense, an increase in certain commercial and consumer related loan expenses due to portfolio growth, and an increase in our mortgage related representations and warranties reserves, offset by a reduction in the unfunded allowance for credit losses.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2023

As of September 30, 2023, total assets increased $24.1 million, or 1.1%, to $2.2 billion from June 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and an increase in loans. Interest-bearing cash increased $9.7 million, or 26.8%, to $46.0 million as of September 30, 2023, from June 30, 2023.

Portfolio loan growth was $25.3 million, or 1.4% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial mortgage loans increased $47.9 million, or 7.4%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $8.5 million, or 3.4%, while home equity lines and loans increased $6.6 million, or 9.8% as well. Partially offsetting portfolio loan growth were commercial & industrial loans which decreased $10.4 million, or 3.4%, construction loans which decreased $9.5 million, or 3.3%, small business loans which decreased $6.7 million, or 4.5%, due to loan sales during the period, and lease financings that decreased $11.1 million, or 7.4% from June 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $26.0 million, or 1.5% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of money market deposits which increased $36.1 million. Much of the increase came from business accounts as well as some seasonal deposits related to school tuition and taxes. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $24.5 million, during the period. Servicing deposits of approximately $7.2 million also paid out seasonally, with much of the rest of the change in non-interest bearing accounts migrating to other accounts. Time deposits increased $13.9 million, or 2.1%, from retail and wholesale efforts as customers opt for higher term interest rates.

In September, Meridian Corporation raised $9.7 million in subordinated debt at 8.00% with a term of 10 years. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including providing capital to Meridian Bank and supporting organic growth.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation increased by $1.2 million from June 30, 2023, to $155.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $4.0 million, partially offset by a $1.5 million decline in other comprehensive income and prior quarter dividends paid of $1.4 million. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.65% at September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality Summary

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 1.53% as of September 30, 2023, from 1.44% as of June 30, 2023, while non-performing assets to total assets was up to 1.38% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2023. Total non-performing loans of $29.1 million as of September 30, 2023, increased $1.7 million from $27.4 million as of June 30, 2023 due to downgrades of several SBA loans and residential real estate loans, offset somewhat by the impact of returning a residential real estate loan to accrual status, and charge-offs in commercial and SBA loans as of September 30, 2023.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.05% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, consistent with the quarter ended June 30, 2023 level of 0.05%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $913 thousand, comprised of $1.0 million in charge-offs, with $95 thousand in recoveries for the quarter. While a large percentage of charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 continue to come from small ticket equipment leases, the level of charge-offs in this portfolio declined by $169 thousand, while we also realized $90 thousand of recoveries related to the small ticket equipment lease portfolio. There were also charge-offs of $272 thousand on SBA loans that had previously been classified as non-performing loans in a prior period.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.05% as of September 30, 2023 compared to 1.10% as of June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023 there were specific reserves of $2.6 million against non-performing loans, an increase from $2.5 million as of June 30, 2023 due to the increase of the existing specific reserve on a commercial loan relationship classified as a non-performing, combined with the impact of establishing a new specific reserve on an SBA loan relationship during the current quarter.

Bank Sector Considerations

Meridian is a regional community bank with loans and deposits that are well diversified in size, type, location and industry. We manage this diversification carefully, while avoiding concentrations in business lines. Meridian’s model continues to build on our strong and stable financial position, which serves our regional customers and communities with the banking products and services needed to help build their prosperity.

As a commercial bank, the majority of Meridian's deposit base is comprised of business deposits (58%), with consumer deposits amounting to 12% at September 30, 2023. Municipal deposits (8%) and brokered deposits (22%) provide growth funding. Historically, business deposits lag loan fundings. A typical business relationship maintains operating accounts, investment accounts or sweep accounts and business owners may also have personal savings or wealth accounts. Deposit balances in business accounts have a tendency to be higher on average than consumer accounts. At September 30, 2023, 63% of business accounts and 88% of consumer accounts were fully insured by the FDIC. The municipal deposits are 100% collateralized and brokered deposits are 100% FDIC insured. The level of uninsured deposits for the entire deposit base was 23% at September 30, 2023.

Meridian also maintains borrowing arrangements with various correspondent banks to meet short-term liquidity needs and has access to approximately $1.0 billion in liquidity from numerous sources, including its borrowing capacity with the FHLB and other financial institutions, as well as funding through the CDARS program or through brokered CD arrangements. In addition, the Bank is eligible to receive funds under the new Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") announced by the Federal Reserve. At September 30, 2023 Meridian elected to secure $33 million in borrowings from the Federal Reserve under the BTFP due to the favorable rate. Management believes that the above sources of liquidity provide Meridian with the necessary resources to meet its short-term and long-term funding requirements.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 20 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

Contact:
Christopher Annas
cannas@meridianbanker.com
484-568-5000

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 4,005     $ 4,645     $ 4,021     $ 4,557     $ 5,798  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.36     $ 0.40     $ 0.49  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35     $ 0.41     $ 0.34     $ 0.39     $ 0.48  
Common shares outstanding   11,178       11,178       11,305       11,466       11,689  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.73 %     0.86 %     0.78 %     0.92 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity   10.17       12.08       10.65       11.91       14.59  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.29       3.33       3.61       3.93       4.01  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)   6.76       6.57       6.31       5.88       5.10  
Cost of funds   3.63       3.39       2.83       2.07       1.17  
Efficiency ratio   79.09 %     74.80 %     73.16 %     75.61 %     71.72 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.05 %     0.05 %     0.08 %     0.05 %     0.02 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.53       1.44       1.25       1.20       1.40  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.38       1.32       1.11       1.11       1.20  
Allowance for credit losses to:                  
Total loans held for investment   1.04       1.09       1.12       1.08       1.18  
Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) (1)   1.05       1.10       1.13       1.09       1.20  
Non-performing loans   67.61 %     73.97 %     88.41 %     88.66 %     82.20 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 13.88     $ 13.77     $ 13.54     $ 13.37     $ 12.93  
Tangible book value per common share $ 13.53     $ 13.42     $ 13.18     $ 13.01     $ 12.58  
Total equity/Total assets   6.95 %     6.98 %     6.86 %     7.43 %     7.87 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   6.79       6.81       6.70       7.25       7.67  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   8.89       8.54       8.26       8.80       9.61  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation   7.52       7.46       7.65       8.13       8.54  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   9.65       9.22       9.32       9.95       10.52  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   8.43       8.38       8.44       8.77       9.28  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.82       10.35       10.27       10.73       11.44  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   8.43       8.38       8.44       8.77       9.28  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.82       10.35       10.27       10.73       11.44  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   11.96       11.49       11.63       12.05       12.80  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   11.85 %     11.43 %     11.41 %     11.87 %     12.70 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                
                 

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
Interest income:                  
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 33,980     $ 32,215     $ 21,848     $ 95,612     $ 58,187  
Securities - taxable   901       992       648       2,853       1,599  
Securities - tax-exempt   333       351       369       1,038       1,015  
Cash and cash equivalents   245       278       93       741       157  
Total interest income   35,459       33,836       22,958       100,244       60,958  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   15,543       14,023       4,075       41,013       7,182  
Borrowings   2,692       2,715       857       7,230       2,166  
Total interest expense   18,235       16,738       4,932       48,243       9,348  
Net interest income   17,224       17,098       18,026       52,001       51,610  
Provision for credit losses   82       705       526       2,186       1,743  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   17,142       16,393       17,500       49,815       49,867  
Non-interest income:                  
Mortgage banking income   4,819       5,050       7,329       13,143       21,367  
Wealth management income   1,258       1,235       1,114       3,689       3,672  
SBA loan income   982       1,767       989       3,463       3,946  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   201       193       138       585       413  
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   103       183       127       217       (713 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   111       (199 )     (237 )     (88 )     (1,094 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (570 )     (219 )     (886 )     (673 )     (2,499 )
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity   82       (1 )     399       81       4,941  
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   (3 )     (54 )           (58 )      
Other   1,103       1,169       1,251       3,489       3,695  
Total non-interest income   8,086       9,124       10,224       23,848       33,728  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   12,420       12,152       13,360       35,633       41,585  
Occupancy and equipment   1,226       1,140       1,191       3,610       3,619  
Professional fees   1,104       1,004       899       2,930       2,659  
Advertising and promotion   848       1,091       1,165       2,799       3,340  
Data processing and software   1,652       1,681       1,442       4,764       3,939  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   244       245       202       735       612  
Other   2,524       2,302       2,002       6,951       5,646  
Total non-interest expense   20,018       19,615       20,261       57,422       61,400  
Income before income taxes   5,210       5,902       7,463       16,241       22,195  
Income tax expense   1,205       1,257       1,665       3,568       4,927  
Net income $ 4,005     $ 4,645     $ 5,798     $ 12,673     $ 17,268  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.49     $ 1.14     $ 1.45  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35     $ 0.41     $ 0.48     $ 1.11     $ 1.40  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,057       11,062       11,736       11,130       11,928  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,363       11,304       12,118       11,449       12,344  
                                       

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 13,737     $ 10,576     $ 8,473     $ 11,299     $ 12,114  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   46,022       36,290       100,030       27,092       20,774  
Cash and cash equivalents   59,759       46,866       108,503       38,391       32,888  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   122,218       126,668       142,933       135,346       127,999  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   36,232       36,463       36,525       37,479       37,922  
Equity investments   2,019       2,097       2,110       2,086       2,092  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   23,144       40,422       35,701       22,243       33,800  
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs   1,885,629       1,859,839       1,818,189       1,743,682       1,610,349  
Allowance for credit losses   (19,683 )     (20,242 )     (20,442 )     (18,828 )     (18,974 )
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses   1,865,946       1,839,597       1,797,747       1,724,854       1,591,375  
Restricted investment in bank stock   8,309       9,157       10,173       6,931       5,217  
Bank premises and equipment, net   13,310       13,234       13,281       13,349       12,835  
Bank owned life insurance   28,641       28,440       28,247       28,055       22,916  
Accrued interest receivable   8,984       7,651       7,651       7,363       6,008  
Other real estate owned   1,703       1,703       1,703       1,703        
Deferred income taxes   4,993       4,258       4,017       3,936       5,722  
Servicing assets   11,835       12,193       12,125       12,346       12,807  
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   3,022       3,073       3,124       3,175       3,226  
Other assets   39,957       34,156       25,044       24,072       26,218  
Total assets $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877     $ 2,229,783     $ 2,062,228     $ 1,921,924  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 244,668     $ 269,174     $ 262,636     $ 301,727     $ 290,169  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   156,537       155,907       232,616       219,838       236,562  
Money market and savings deposits   746,599       710,546       647,904       697,564       709,127  
Time deposits   660,841       646,978       627,257       493,350       437,695  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,563,977       1,513,431       1,507,777       1,410,752       1,383,384  
Total deposits   1,808,645       1,782,605       1,770,413       1,712,479       1,673,553  
Borrowings   177,959       194,636       233,883       122,082       23,458  
Subordinated debentures   50,079       40,348       40,319       40,346       40,597  
Accrued interest payable   7,814       5,612       3,836       2,389       1,154  
Other liabilities   31,360       29,714       28,283       31,652       32,001  
Total liabilities   2,075,857       2,052,915       2,076,734       1,908,948       1,770,763  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   13,181       13,181       13,180       13,156       13,101  
Surplus   79,731       79,650       79,473       79,072       78,313  
Treasury stock   (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (24,512 )     (21,821 )     (18,033 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,403 )     (1,403 )     (1,403 )     (1,403 )     (1,602 )
Retained earnings   102,043       99,434       96,180       95,815       92,405  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,359 )     (10,821 )     (9,869 )     (11,539 )     (13,023 )
Total stockholders’ equity   155,114       153,962       153,049       153,280       151,161  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877     $ 2,229,783     $ 2,062,228     $ 1,921,924  
                                       

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Interest income $ 35,459     $ 33,836     $ 30,947     $ 27,763     $ 22,958  
Interest expense   18,235       16,738       13,270       9,245       4,932  
Net interest income   17,224       17,098       17,677       18,518       18,026  
Provision for credit losses   82       705       1,399       746       526  
Non-interest income   8,086       9,124       6,638       7,996       10,224  
Non-interest expense   20,018       19,615       17,789       20,047       20,261  
Income before income tax expense   5,210       5,902       5,127       5,721       7,463  
Income tax expense   1,205       1,257       1,106       1,164       1,665  
Net Income $ 4,005     $ 4,645     $ 4,021     $ 4,557     $ 5,798  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,057       11,062       11,272       11,389       11,736  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.36     $ 0.40     $ 0.49  
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,363       11,304       11,656       11,795       12,118  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35     $ 0.41     $ 0.34     $ 0.39     $ 0.48  
                                       


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 17,205     $ (15 )   $ 34     $ 17,224     $ 17,664     $ 218     $ 144     $ 18,026  
Provision for credit losses   82                   82       526                   526  
Net interest income after provision   17,123       (15 )     34       17,142       17,138       218       144       17,500  
Non-interest income   1,758       1,258       5,070       8,086       1,730       1,114       7,380       10,224  
Non-interest expense   12,564       826       6,628       20,018       11,354       780       8,127       20,261  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,317     $ 417     $ (1,524 )   $ 5,210     $ 7,514     $ 552     $ (603 )   $ 7,463  
Efficiency ratio   66 %     66 %     130 %     79 %     59 %     59 %     108 %     72 %
                               
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 51,928     $ (12 )   $ 85     $ 52,001     $ 50,197     $ 628     $ 785     $ 51,610  
Provision for credit losses   2,186                   2,186       1,743                   1,743  
Net interest income after provision   49,742       (12 )     85       49,815       48,454       628       785       49,867  
Non-interest income   5,696       3,689       14,463       23,848       6,267       3,671       23,790       33,728  
Non-interest expense   35,608       2,704       19,110       57,422       32,186       2,480       26,734       61,400  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 19,830     $ 973     $ (4,562 )   $ 16,241     $ 22,535     $ 1,819     $ (2,159 )   $ 22,195  
Efficiency ratio   62 %     74 %     131 %     76 %     57 %     58 %     109 %     72 %
                               

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Allowance For Loan Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding PPP Loans and Loans at Fair Value
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 19,683     $ 20,242     $ 20,442     $ 18,828     $ 18,974  
                   
Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1,885,629       1,859,839       1,818,189       1,743,682       1,610,349  
Less: PPP loans   (289 )     (187 )     (238 )     (4,579 )     (8,610 )
Less: Loans fair valued   (13,231 )     (14,403 )     (14,434 )     (14,502 )     (14,702 )
Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,872,109     $ 1,845,249     $ 1,803,517     $ 1,724,601     $ 1,587,037  
                   
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1.04 %     1.09 %     1.12 %     1.08 %     1.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding PPP loans and loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   1.05 %     1.10 %     1.13 %     1.09 %     1.20 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 155,114     $ 153,962     $ 153,049     $ 153,280     $ 151,161  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )     (4,074 )     (4,125 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   151,193       149,990       149,026       149,206       147,036  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,230,971       2,206,877       2,229,783       2,062,228       1,921,924  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )     (4,074 )     (4,125 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,227,050     $ 2,202,905     $ 2,225,760     $ 2,058,154     $ 1,917,799  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   6.79 %     6.81 %     6.70 %     7.25 %     7.67 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 201,996     $ 192,209     $ 187,954     $ 185,039     $ 188,386  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )     (4,074 )     (4,125 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   198,075       188,237       183,931       180,965       184,261  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,232,297       2,208,252       2,229,721       2,059,557       1,921,714  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )     (4,074 )     (4,125 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,228,376     $ 2,204,280     $ 2,225,698     $ 2,055,483     $ 1,917,589  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   8.89 %     8.54 %     8.26 %     8.80 %     9.61 %
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Book value per common share $ 13.88     $ 13.77     $ 13.54     $ 13.37     $ 12.93  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.35       0.35       0.36       0.36       0.35  
Tangible book value per common share $ 13.53     $ 13.42     $ 13.18     $ 13.01     $ 12.58  
                                       

Primary Logo

You just read:

Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more