Berlin Barracks/ DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005933
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION:VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/27/23 @05:30 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Lake Rd in Woodbury
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Luke Carrier
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VEHICLE: GMC
YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1996 GMC Truck
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/27/23 at approximately 04:11 am The Vermont State Police was notified of a suspicious truck that was parked in the middle of someone’s front lawn. Troopers responded to the residence and located an individual sleeping in the running truck with the vehicle still in drive. Once the driver was woken up the vehicle was safely placed in park. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Luke Carrier for suspicion of DUI. Carrier was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Carrier was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit, on 11/16/23 for the offense of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/23 @ 08:30
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Criminal Citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648