Berlin Barracks/ DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005933

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION:VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/27/23 @05:30 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Lake Rd in Woodbury

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Luke Carrier

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

VEHICLE: GMC

YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1996 GMC Truck

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/23 at approximately 04:11 am The Vermont State Police was notified of a suspicious truck that was parked in the middle of someone’s front lawn. Troopers responded to the residence and located an individual sleeping in the running truck with the vehicle still in drive. Once the driver was woken up the vehicle was safely placed in park. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Luke Carrier for suspicion of DUI. Carrier was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Carrier was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit, on 11/16/23 for the offense of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/23 @ 08:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Criminal Citation

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648