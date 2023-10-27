Illinois Urges Motor Carriers to Stay Up to Date on Safety Protocols and Registration





ILLINOIS, October 27 - "An unregistered truck is an unsafe one," said ICC Police Commander and UCR Plan Board Member Ryan Nance. "Keeping trucking companies up to date on their registration is a key component of the ICC's trucking enforcement efforts and an essential part of keeping Illinois' highways safe for all who travel on them."





The ICC is the regulatory agency responsible for registering nearly 38,000 interstate motor carriers operating in Illinois for UCR each year and routinely conducts enforcement details and audits to ensure trucking and highway safety.





Earlier this month, ICC police partnered with the Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct a three-day enforcement near a heavily traveled area of I-80 in Rock Island. The agencies conducted 60 stops, where ICC police issued 43 administrative citations for various violations, including operating without authority, equipment violations, overweight vehicles, and improper driver credentials, among other infractions. Additionally, the Illinois Secretary of State required 10 unlicensed trucks to complete registrations on the spot, after they were found to be operating without the proper Illinois registrations.





Similar ICC Police enforcements have taken place in Clark, Cook, Iroquois, Ogle, Lawrence, Massac, Monroe, White, and Winnebago Counties throughout the year.





Motor carriers are encouraged to register for their 2024 UCR here . All trucks that have interstate operations must register for the federal UCR system before Jan. 1, 2024. Due to a revenue cap established in the UCR Act, increased registration compliance also lowers fees for the trucking industry.





