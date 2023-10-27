Upstate Health Departments Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C.— In recognition of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) strongly encourages all residents to participate in properly and safely disposing of unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction. This Saturday, October 28, several places are holding Prescription Drug Take Back Day medication drop-off opportunities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This nationwide event provides a responsible way for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused, or fall into the wrong hands. In South Carolina, residents can easily and anonymously drop off prescription medications at dozens of locations around the state.

The Upstate Health Departments in Greenwood County and Spartanburg County are participating in this effort with local law enforcement and other partners at the following locations:

The Greenwood County Health Department will be partnering with their local Police Department and hosting the Take Back Event at the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 528 Edgefield Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The Spartanburg County Health Department will also be partnering with their local Police Department and The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health, an addiction treatment center, and the event will take place at the Spartanburg County Health Department, 120 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

“Events like these are critically important to help us keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Kandi Fredere, Upstate Public Health Director. “DHEC is proud to partner with Greenwood and Spartanburg counties on this important event.”

The DEA and DHEC are committed to making all communities a safer and healthier place for living, and with the participation and involvement of all individuals, safely disposing prescription medication can and will reduce overdoses, overdose deaths, and drug-related violence.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website or DEA.gov. There are also many locations that accept unused drugs year-round. The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) provides a map of these locations around the state at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety.