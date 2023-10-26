Submit Release
Sen. Nick Miller Encourages Local Law Enforcement to Apply for State Grants for Recruitment and Training

October 26, 2023 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today encouraged local law enforcement entities to apply for recruitment and training incentive grants, now available via the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Supporting public safety continues to be a priority for me in budget negotiations to ensure our law enforcement are fully trained and staffed to keep our neighborhoods and families safe,” said Miller. “The PCCD announced they would be able to supply grants to cover training costs and recruitment of nearly 2,000 new officers. I strongly encourage law enforcement in our community to take advantage of this opportunity to increase public safety.”

The PCCD announced that approximately $14 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding will be used to pay for Act 120 training and recruitment activities for law enforcement officers. Act 120 is a mandatory training program for municipal police officers in Pennsylvania.

Eligible law enforcement agencies that do not cover the costs of Act 120 training are able to request a maximum of $7,000 per new officer to subsidize costs associated with the training. If the agency is able to cover costs or if officers are required to be Act 120-trained prior, agencies can apply for up to $5,000 per new officer to support stipends, signing bonuses or marketing efforts. More information is available on the PPCD’s website.

