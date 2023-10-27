Submit Release
Conifer Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for November 10, 2023

TROY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter which ended on September 30, 2023. The Company plans to release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: CNFR Q3 2023 Financial Results Webcast
  or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)
   

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 27, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds. Nationwide, Conifer markets primarily through independent agents, and is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.


For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com

