TDC Group of Companies Joins St Kitts & Nevis Carnival as Bronze Sponsor

(Press release) The St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee is delighted to welcome the TDC Group of Companies (“TDC”) as a valued Bronze Sponsor for this year’s festivities. In a ceremony marked by enthusiasm and support, Kashka Thompson, Manager of Client Relations and Marketing at TDC, presented a generous $15,000 cheque to Clement ‘Monarch’ Ogarro, Carnival Director.

TDC Group of Companies’ decision to join as a Bronze Sponsor reaffirms their commitment
to celebrating our cultural heritage through Sugar Mas. This partnership goes beyond
financial support; it signifies their dedication to the spirit of unity and celebration that defines our carnival.

In addition to their Bronze status, TDC Group of Companies is proud to sponsor
Ambassador Number 5 in the Miss St Kitts & Nevis Pageant, Miss Desanne Maynard. This
sponsorship reflects TDC’s ongoing commitment to empowering young talent and promoting our local community.

The St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee extends its sincere gratitude to the TDC Group of
Companies for their generous contribution.

