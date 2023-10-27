IAM to remove silt in pond in Lou Lim Ioc Park

MACAU, October 27 - From early November, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will remove silt and miscellaneous objects accumulated in the pond in Lou Lim Ioc Park to improve its ecological environment, which is affected by the murky water. During the dredging period, the park will remain open. IAM reminds the public to refrain from entering the work area to avoid accidents.

As silt and pollutants which have penetrated into the pond through the sewers outside the park have accumulated in the pond for years and caused the water to become murky, the ecological environment in the pond has been affected. Therefore, IAM will drain most of the water from the pond to remove the silt and miscellaneous objects accumulated at the bottom from early November, so that the sunlight can shine on the bottom of the pond and disinfect it. The pond will be refilled with water after the dredging process is completed.