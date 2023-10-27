Results of transport, storage & communications survey 2022

MACAU, October 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 3,293 establishments operating in the Transport, Storage & Communications Sector in 2022, a decrease of 27 year-on-year; total number of persons engaged went down by 1,451 to 18,992. Receipts and expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP16.83 billion and MOP15.16 billion respectively, down by 11.7% and 10.3% year-on-year. Gross Surplus totalled MOP1.67 billion, a decline of 22.9% year-on-year. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy dropped by 9.5% year-on-year to MOP6.16 billion. Meanwhile, Gross Fixed Capital Formation surged by 137.2% to MOP1.54 billion on account of purchases of vehicles and equipment by some establishments.

Establishments engaged in the Transport & Storage Sector decreased by 29 year-on-year to 3,258 in 2022, and number of persons engaged dropped by 1,428 to 16,628. Receipts of the sector amounted to MOP9.58 billion, down by 12.4% year-on-year. Expenditure of the sector went down by 8.7% year-on-year to MOP10.13 billion, of which Operating Expenses, Compensation of Employees and Purchase of Goods & Services and Commission Paid dipped by 8.9%, 4.6% and 19.6% respectively. The sector posted a deficit of MOP596 million in 2022, widening from the MOP206 million deficit in 2021. Gross Value Added totalled MOP2.88 billion, down by 16.2% year-on-year.

Receipts of the major transport industries showed year-on-year decreases, with receipts of Land Transport (MOP4.01 billion), Supporting & Auxiliary Transport Activities (MOP3.88 billion), Air Transport (MOP1.36 billion) and Sea Transport (MOP319 million) reducing by 6.2%, 15.4%, 21.4% and 4.6% respectively. Meanwhile, Gross Surplus of Land Transport and Supporting & Auxiliary Transport Activities tumbled by 20.7% and 93.6% year-on-year to MOP231 million and MOP15.86 million respectively. Air Transport and Sea Transport, on the other hand, registered respective deficits of MOP676 million and MOP167 million.

Establishments operating in the Communications Sector increased by 2 year-on-year to 35 in 2022, whereas number of persons engaged decreased by 23 to 2,364. Receipts (MOP7.25 billion) and expenditure (MOP5.03 billion) of the sector dropped by 10.8% and 13.2% year-on-year respectively. Within expenditure, Purchase of Goods & Services and Commission Paid fell by 20.5% year-on-year and Operating Expenses went down by 1.0%; in contrast, Compensation of Employees rose by 1.3%. Gross Surplus (MOP2.26 billion) and Gross Value Added (MOP3.28 billion) of the sector showed respective decreases of 4.4% and 2.7% year-on-year.