Response regarding reference to Macao in human trafficking report by the U.S.

MACAU, October 27 - The Office of the Secretary for Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) expresses strong opposition to a reference relating to Macao in the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report, issued lately by the Department of State of the United States.



The decision by the U.S. to make such a reference in its self-styled report was obviously based on false information, and without having fully and accurately grasped the actual situation, and was an attempt to confuse the public regarding opinion on Macao. This undermines the efforts – and belittles the achievements – of the MSAR Government in its work of preventing and combatting human trafficking crimes through the years, and is blatant and serious interference in the internal affairs of the MSAR. The Government and security authorities express strong disagreement with, and firm opposition to, the content of the report in relation to Macao.



The MSAR Government is determined to combat the crime of trafficking in persons, and has been relentless in its efforts in this regard, with the support of the central authorities. The MSAR Government has given its full support to its Human Trafficking Deterrent Measures Concern Committee, in order to coordinate local effort regarding work relating to protection of victims and formulation of preventive and combative measures, while ensuring local Law 6/2008 (Combat the Crime of Trafficking in Persons), and international standards, have been followed.

The Government’s law-enforcement effort in combatting human trafficking has been effectively carried out under the supervision of the local judiciary. The decline in cases related to human trafficking recorded in recent years demonstrates the efficient collaboration between the Government and local communities.

The MSAR Government has neither relied on, sought, nor received relevant funding or any form of support from the U.S.



The scope and intention of the relevant report issued by the U.S. obviously go beyond the prevention and control of human trafficking crimes themselves. However, it cannot negate Macao’s outstanding achievements in preventing and controlling related crimes, nor does it undermine Macao’s determination to prevent, combat and eliminate human trafficking and all forms of exploitation.

The Macao security authorities will continue to collaborate closely with the judicial authorities to carry out necessary preventive and investigative work, as well as stepping up international and regional exchange and cooperation, in order to explore jointly strategies to prevent and combat any form of human trafficking and exploitation.