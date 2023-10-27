Forward look: 23 October – 5 November 2023

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 23-24 October 2023

Agriculture and fisheries ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss fishing opportunities for 2024 in the Baltic Sea, with the aim of reaching a political agreement.

Among other topics, ministers will discuss the market situation in light of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the food-related aspects of the waste framework directive, and the EU’s position for the upcoming meeting of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

Foreign Affairs Council, 23 October 2023

The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in Armenia/Azerbaijan, and the situation in Israel and in the region. Ministers will also be informed about current affairs. The formal Foreign Affairs Council will be followed by the 19th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting.

General Affairs Council, 24 October 2023

Ministers will focus on preparations for the upcoming European Council, annual rule of law dialogue, the Commission’s demography toolbox and the request by Spain regarding Catalan, Basque and Galician.

European Council, 26-27 October 2023

EU leaders will discuss Ukraine, the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, economy, migration, and foreign policy issues.

