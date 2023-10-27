Submit Release
Vice-President Jourová in Bulgaria to discuss constitutional and justice reforms, rule of law and disinformation

Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, is in Sofia, Bulgaria, today on a visit to discuss matters related to constitutional and justice reforms, rule of law and disinformation.

This morning, Vice-President Jourová met with Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel. The Vice-President also participated in an international conference to launch the first Balkan Constitutional Courts forum and met with the President of the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria, Pavlina Panova.

Vice-President Jourová will also meet with Bulgaria’s Minister of Justice, Atanas Slavov. They will discuss follow-up to the recommendations of the 2023 Rule of Law Report and Bulgaria’s progress under the justice milestones of the RRP.  This afternoon, the Vice-President will also hold a meeting with members of the Bulgarian Coalition against Disinformation, with the participation of stakeholders, and members of both the Government and non-governmental sector. Vice-President Jourová will also hold meetings with the Chairperson of the Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov; chair of the EU affairs committee, Kiril Petkov; chair of the legal affairs committee, Anna Aleksandrova; chair of the constitutional committee, Radomir Cholakov; chair of the interior affairs committee, Desislava Atanasova; and chair of the international affairs committee, Boyko Borissov.

