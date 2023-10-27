Male Injured in Dirt Bike Accident in Littleton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Christopher G. McKee

Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH

603-271-3361

October 26, 2023

Littleton, NH – On Thursday October 26, 2023 at 6:32 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Department was notified of a dirt bike accident on the closed section of the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail in Littleton. Personnel from Littleton Fire Department, Littleton Ambulance, Littleton Police Department and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene.

The operator of the dirt bike was identified as Derek Silva, 42, of Bethlehem, NH. Silva was driving a dirt bike at an extremely high rate of speed on a closed trail after dark without a headlight when he struck a tree that had fallen across the trail. This caused the dirt bike to flip, throwing Silva off. Silva was not wearing any protective gear at the time of the accident. Silva sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital and then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further medical treatment.

At this time the accident is still under investigation, but it appears that alcohol and unreasonable speed are the primary contributing factors in the crash.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to wear the appropriate safety equipment including helmets while out riding and also to ride on approved and open trails.