Gaze Detection Technology Market Size Worth US$ 15.8 billion at CAGR of 33.8% by 2033: Mentions Fact.MR

Gaze Detection Technology Revenue through Healthcare Application to Register a CAGR of over 33% over the next 10 years

Rockville , Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gaze Detection Technology Market revenue was estimated at US$ 638.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, revenue of Gaze Detection Technology is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.8 billion. Through healthcare applications, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2023 to 2033.



The rise in the adoption of gaze-detection technology in healthcare and electric cars globally expands the gaze-detection technology market

The use of gaze detection technologies in medical and scientific fields is crucial. It enables healthcare practitioners to analyze and identify a range of eye movement-related diseases. Eye tracking technology can be used to detect vision impairments, neurological conditions, and irregular eye movements. It is used in neurology to investigate illnesses like Parkinson's disease and stroke, in ophthalmology to diagnose and track eye problems, and in rehabilitation to evaluate and lead individuals with mobility or cognitive impairments.

Automobile producers are also progressively incorporating gaze detection technology into their vehicles to increase driver security and enhance the overall driving experience. This system offers a number of advantages by monitoring the driver's eye movements and gaze direction. Driver monitoring systems (DMS), which employ gaze detection to gauge driver attentiveness and concentration, are one essential use.

DMS can identify tiredness, distraction, or inattentiveness by keeping track of eye closure, head posture, and gaze patterns. When this occurs, it can send out alarms or cautions to assist prevent accidents brought on by tired or inattentive drivers. By providing eye-controlled interfaces, gaze detection technology also supports advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). By utilizing their eyes, drivers may control in-car displays, entertainment systems, or navigation menus, minimizing the need for manual input and distractions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 15.8 billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 33.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

The key players:

Tobii AB,

SR Research Ltd.,

iMotions A/S,

Gazepoint Research Inc.,

EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc,

Eye Tracking Inc,

Mirametrix Inc.,

Seeing Machine,

Smart Eye AB,

LC Technologies, Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

The market players are investing heavily in expanding their presence in various segments around the world. The companies are also focusing on collaborations to augment their market positions.

A few of the recent developments in the Gaze Detection Technology Market are:

In September 2020 – Facebook's Oculus announced the development of a new VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, which featured built-in eye-tracking capabilities. This eye-tracking technology allowed for more immersive virtual reality experiences and enhanced interactions within virtual environments.

Country-wise Analysis:

The market analysis for gaze detection technology in the United States:

With an absolute dollar growth of US$ 3.1 billion, the US market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3.3 billion. From 2018 to 2022, the US market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. From 2023 to 2033, the market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 33.7%.

The number of electric vehicles sold in the US climbed from 361,000 in 2018 to around 750,000 by 2022. The number of electric vehicles sold in the US is expected to reach 5.6 million units by 2030. The country's growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive up demand for gaze detection systems, which are being incorporated into them to improve driver monitoring, awareness, and control. This will expand the market for gaze detection systems throughout the assessment period.

