Community West Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings of $2.3 Million, or $0.25 Per Diluted Share; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 Per Common Share

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter, and $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, the Company reported net income of $6.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.



The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable November 30, 2023, to common shareholders of record on November 14, 2023.

“Our third quarter 2023 operating results were solid, with a steady balance sheet, ample capital levels and stable credit quality metrics,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our earnings for the third quarter reflect lower net interest income, which was impacted by higher deposit costs that were partially offset by higher asset yields. We continue to focus on funding our balance sheet, primarily through the growth of our core deposits, while keeping operating expenses in check. Although we anticipate a leaner loan pipeline as recessionary concerns continue and deposit pricing pressures persist, we are well positioned for stable growth throughout the remainder of the year.”

Recent Events

On October 10, 2023, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement of Reorganization and Merger with Central Valley Community Bancorp (“Central Valley”), (NASDAQ: “CVCY”), headquartered in Fresno, California, together with its banking subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (“CVCB”)., pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Community West Bancshares will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bancorp and Community West Bank will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank.

Community West Bank’s seven full-service banking offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties will combine with Central Valley Community Bank’s twenty full-service Banking Centers in eight counties. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both parties. The Central Valley Community Bancorp and Community West Bancshares Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. The resulting merged company will be named Community West Bancshares, and the merged Bank will be Community West Bank.

“Community West Bank opened for business in 1989 and is now the premier community bank serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Combining forces with Central Valley Community Bank is the next logical step in our growth strategy, particularly as both banks share so many fundamental values and practices,” said Plourd. “Both are equally committed to our communities, clients and employees, and both have fostered the same essential corporate culture focused on client advocacy by professional bankers and a legacy of deeply rooted stability.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in the third quarter 2023, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in second quarter 2023, and $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in third quarter 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.98% for the third quarter 2023, compared to 3.99% in second quarter 2023, and 4.39% in third quarter 2022.

Return on average assets was 0.83% for the third quarter 2023, compared to 0.77% in second quarter 2023, and 1.25% in third quarter 2022.

Return on average common equity was 7.72% for the third quarter 2023, compared to 7.47% in second quarter 2023, and 12.65% in third quarter 2022.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was 1.30% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.30% at June 30, 2023, and 1.21% at September 30, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $974,000 at June 30, 2023, and $239,000 at September 30, 2022.

The Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled approximately 21% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, and 22% at June 30, 2023.

Book value per common share increased to $13.11 at September 30, 2023, compared to $12.88 at June 30, 2023, and $12.54 at September 30, 2022.

The Bank’s capital position remains well-capitalized with a Tier 1 leverage ratio* of 10.81% at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.38% at June 30, 2023, and 9.83% at September 30, 2022.



* Capital Ratios are preliminary.

Income Statement

Total interest income decreased $162,000 in the third quarter 2023 to $14.6 million, compared to $14.7 million in the preceding quarter, and increased by $1.9 million compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Interest income from loans increased $170,000 to $13.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits decreased $332,000 to $1.2 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to decreased average interest-earning deposit balances. Total interest expenses for the quarter increased $36,000 to $4.0 million compared to the prior quarter due to increased average balances, deposit portfolio mix, and higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. Total wholesale deposits at the end of the third quarter were $284.1 million compared to $279.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

Total interest income increased $7 million during the first nine months of 2023 to $42.9 million compared to $35.9 million in the first nine months of 2022. Interest income from loans increased $4.8 million to $39.0 million compared to the same period in the prior year and interest income from securities and interest-bearing deposit balances increased $2.2 million to $3.9 million. Total interest expense increased $8.4 million to $10.6 million during the first nine months of 2023 compared to $2.2 million in the first nine months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to deposit costs increasing $8.3 million to $9.9 million compared to $1.6 million in the same period one year prior.

Net interest income decreased $198,000 to $10.5 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $10.7 million in the preceding quarter and decreased $1.4 million compared to $11.9 million in third quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income was attributable to less revenue from interest-bearing deposits and increased deposit costs. In the first nine months of 2023, net interest income decreased $1.4 million to $32.3 million, compared to $33.7 million in the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in net interest income was attributable to increased funding costs of $8.4 million, offset by increased revenues of $7.0 million which came from loans ($4.8 million) and investments ($2.2 million).

The yield on earning assets was 5.51% for the third quarter of 2023, a four-basis point improvement compared to the second quarter 2023 and an eighty-five-basis point improvement compared to the third quarter 2022. The yield on loans for the third quarter 2023 decreased one-basis point to 5.53%, compared to 5.54% for second quarter 2023 and increased fifty basis-points compared to the third quarter 2022 due to increased average balances and increased rates on new originations due to higher market rates. The yield on investment securities increased thirty-five-basis points to 5.61% during the third quarter due to higher rates earned on investments from variable rate securities and short-term investments in US Treasury securities. The yield on federal funds and interest-bearing-deposits increased twenty basis-points to 5.08%, compared to 4.88% for the second quarter 2023 and increased 299 basis-points compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and money market deposits due to increases in the federal funds rate. The cost of funds for the third quarter increased five-basis points to 1.70%, compared to 1.65% for the preceding quarter due to higher rates paid on deposit accounts and changes in the portfolio mix. Net interest margin was 3.98% for third quarter of 2023, a one-basis point decrease compared to second quarter 2023 and a forty-one basis-point decrease compared to the third quarter 2022. The increase in yield on earning assets was offset by an increase in total cost of funds.

The cost of funds increased to 1.70% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.30% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to increased rates paid on interest-bearing demand accounts and increased balances and rates on time deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.34%, compared to 0.33% in the third quarter 2022. The increase was due to higher average balances and costs for time deposits. During the first nine months of 2023, the net interest margin decreased two-basis points to 4.07%, compared to the first nine months of 2022. The decrease was due to higher average balances and costs from time deposits and higher costs from interest-bearing deposits.

Non-interest income for the third quarter 2023 decreased $65,000 to $1.1 million compared to the second quarter 2023. The decrease was attributable to less revenue from loan fees, gains from loan sales and service charges partially offset by an increase in other non-interest income. Other loan fees were $248,000 for the third quarter 2023 compared to $286,000 for second quarter 2023 due to less loan originations during the quarter. Gain on sale of loans was $24,000 in the third quarter 2023 compared to $56,000 in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of lower sales during the quarter. Other non-interest income increased $37,000 to $572,000 for the third quarter 2023, compared to $535,000 in the second quarter of 2023 and the increase is due to increases net servicing revenues.

Total non-interest income for the first nine months of 2023 decreased $225,000 to $3.0 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $135,000 in lower gain on loan sales and $212,000 less in loan and document processing fees.

Non-interest expenses decreased $491,000 to $8.4 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to $8.9 million in second quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $189,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, lower professional fees of $179,000 due to less consulting expenses during the quarter and a $103,000 decrease in advertising and marketing costs. In the first nine months of 2023, non-interest expense was $26.1 million, compared to $22.7 million in the first nine months of 2022. The increase over the nine-month period in the prior year was due to a $942,000 increase in salaries and benefits due to wage competition, increased benefit and insurance costs, a $755,000 increase in professional services due to higher audit and accounting fees and $200,000 in merger related transaction costs for legal and consulting expenses, a $790,000 increase in other expenses and a $323,000 increase in FDIC assessment charges as a result of changes in funding mix. The increase in other expenses is primarily related to a $992,000 collection and legal expense recovery in the first nine months of 2022.

Income tax expense increased $66,000 to $942,000 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $876,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 29.5% compared to 29.2% in the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $8.9 million, or 0.8%, to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased $52.0 million, or 4.8%, compared to $1.09 billion, at September 30, 2022. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions increased $10.0 million to $138.8 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $128.8 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $89.3 million compared to $49.5 million at September 30, 2022. Total investment securities were $17.6 million at quarter end, compared to $17.2 million at June 30, 2023.

Total loans decreased $3.6 million to $952.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $956.3 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $7.0 million, or 0.7%, compared to $945.7 million at September 30, 2022. Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) decreased $2.7 million during the quarter to $557.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $560.0 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $12.6 million compared to $544.4 million at September 30, 2022. Manufactured housing loans increased $3.9 million during the quarter to $325.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $321.1 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $15.1 million compared to $310.0 million at September 30, 2022. Commercial loans decreased $4.1 million during the quarter to $52.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $56.0 million at June 30, 2023, and decreased $18.8 million compared to $70.8 million at September 30, 2022.

Other assets increased $2.0 million to $41.5 million on September 30, 2023, compared to $39.5 million on June 30, 2023, and decreased $951,000 compared to $42.5 million at September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased $4.4 million to $916.1 million on September 30, 2023, compared to $911.7 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $63.9 million, or 7.5%, compared to $852.2 million at September 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $190.8 million at September 30, 2023, a $4.8 million decrease compared to $195.6 million at June 30, 2023, and a $52.3 million decrease compared to $243.1 million at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $3.8 million to $456.8 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $460.6 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $17.3 million compared to $439.5 million at September 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, increased $14.6 million during the quarter to $251.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $237.0 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $105.8 million compared to $145.8 million at September 30, 2022.

Total borrowings were $90.0 million at September 30, 2023 and at June 30, 2023, and $110.0 million at September 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $116.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $113.9 million at June 30, 2023, and $109.8 million at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share increased to $13.11 at September 30, 2023, compared to $12.88 at June 30, 2023, and $12.54 at September 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit loss expense of $12,000 in second quarter 2023, and a provision expense of $298,000 in third quarter 2022. The provision expense for the third quarter included a $103,000 expense related to available-for-sale investments and a $60,000 provision credit related to loans and unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses was $12.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were $4.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $2.5 million at September 30, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $3.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $974,000 at June 30, 2023, and $239,000 at September 30, 2022. Of the $3.2 million of net non-accrual loans at September 30, 2023, $2.0 million were construction loans, $727,000 were manufactured housing loans, $327,000 were commercial real estate loans and $141,000 were single family loans.

There was $1.5 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of September 30, 2023, compared to $65,000 at June 30, 2023, and $2.3 million at September 30, 2022. The increase as of September 30, 2023, was due to the addition of two parcels related to one borrower, which was transferred to OREO at a $278,000 gain at the time of foreclosure.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 30, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2025. The Company did not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2023, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank (by assets) serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, including, but not limited to, the following: deterioration in the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; continued high inflation; disruptions in credit and capital markets and government policies that could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase in credit losses; our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity, the impact of bank failures during this past year and other adverse developments to financial institutions and the general reaction by bank customers and by investors in the capital markets regarding the stability and ability of banks to meet ongoing liquidity demands; the effect of international conflicts and the potential involvement of the United States in such conflicts; weather, natural disasters, and climate change; increased unemployment; deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, including those involving real estate; reduction in the value of our investment securities; risks from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation; the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees; a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers; regulatory or legal developments, including any requirement to increase capital levels imposed by law or regulation; United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate; and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of Central Valley and Community West public filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Proxy Statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Central Valley’s documents filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Central Valley’s website at www.cvcb.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Central Valley’s documents may also be obtained free of charge from Central Valley by requesting them in writing to Central Valley Community Bancorp, 7100 N. Financial Drive, Suite 101, Fresno, California 93720; Attention: Corporate Secretary, or by telephone at (559)298-1775. Community West documents filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Community West’s website at www.communitywestbank.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Community West documents may also be obtained free of charge from Community West by requesting them in writing to Community West Bancshares, 445 Pine Avenue, Goleta, California 93117, or by telephone at (805) 692-5821; Attention Corporate Secretary.

Central Valley intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC which will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus which will be distributed to the shareholders of Central Valley and Community West in connection with their vote on the merger. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Central Valley and Community West are urged to carefully read the entire joint proxy statement/prospectus, when it becomes available, as well as any amendments or supplements thereto, because it will contain important information about the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the joint proxy statement/prospectus free of charge from the SEC’s website or from Central Valley or Community West by writing to the address provided in the paragraph above.

The directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees at Central Valley and Community West may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in favor of the merger from their respective shareholders. Information about the directors and executive officers of Central Valley is included in the proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. Information about the directors and executive officers of Community West is included in the proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2023.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,855 $ 1,801 $ 1,533 $ 1,379 $ 1,806 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 138,764 128,754 166,342 63,311 49,489 Investment securities 17,591 17,241 18,225 29,470 59,909 Loans: Commercial 51,968 56,047 62,477 74,929 70,811 Commercial real estate 556,945 559,677 555,339 545,317 544,373 SBA 6,169 6,324 6,418 6,855 6,955 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 192 225 684 1,773 1,810 Manufactured housing 325,068 321,127 315,326 315,825 309,989 Single family real estate 10,590 10,529 9,582 8,678 8,943 HELOC 2,556 2,556 2,557 2,613 3,373 Other (1) (806 ) (235 ) (890 ) (648 ) (560 ) Total loans 952,682 956,250 951,493 955,342 945,694 Loans, net Held for sale 18,435 19,126 21,045 21,033 22,096 Held for investment 934,247 937,124 930,448 934,309 923,598 Less: Allowance for credit losses (12,135 ) (12,148 ) (12,065 ) (10,765 ) (11,113 ) Net held for investment 922,112 924,976 918,383 923,544 912,485 NET LOANS 940,547 944,102 939,428 944,577 934,581 Other assets 41,542 39,532 42,055 52,765 42,493 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,140,299 $ 1,131,430 $ 1,167,583 $ 1,091,502 $ 1,088,278 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 190,817 $ 195,612 $ 205,324 $ 216,494 $ 243,100 Interest-bearing demand 456,808 460,597 437,770 428,173 439,455 Savings 16,905 18,548 20,929 23,490 23,865 Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 14,911 10,328 6,268 6,693 9,909 Other certificates of deposit 236,652 226,639 250,513 200,234 135,860 Total deposits 916,093 911,724 920,804 875,084 852,189 Other borrowings 90,000 90,000 115,000 90,000 110,000 Other liabilities 18,144 15,765 18,990 13,768 16,268 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,024,237 1,017,489 1,054,794 978,852 978,457 Stockholders' equity 116,062 113,941 112,789 112,650 109,821 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,140,299 $ 1,131,430 $ 1,167,583 $ 1,091,502 $ 1,088,278 Common shares outstanding 8,850 8,849 8,835 8,798 8,755 Book value per common share $ 13.11 $ 12.88 $ 12.77 $ 12.80 $ 12.54 (1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,331 $ 13,161 $ 12,489 $ 12,467 $ 11,867 Investment securities and other 1,222 1,554 1,096 811 787 Total interest income 14,553 14,715 13,585 13,278 12,654 Deposits 3,830 3,751 2,277 913 528 Other borrowings 204 247 278 224 203 Total interest expense 4,034 3,998 2,555 1,137 731 Net interest income 10,519 10,717 11,030 12,141 11,923 Provision for credit losses 43 12 (722 ) (461 ) 298 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,476 10,705 11,752 12,602 11,625 Non-interest income Other loan fees 248 286 169 246 292 Gains from loan sales, net 24 56 30 12 49 Document processing fees 88 102 78 85 114 Service charges 149 167 154 143 114 Other 572 535 331 278 303 Total non-interest income 1,081 1,146 762 764 872 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,039 5,228 5,202 4,821 4,752 Occupancy, net 1,093 1,135 1,098 1,116 1,046 Professional services 672 851 919 1,236 653 Data processing 349 377 349 346 302 Depreciation 180 183 180 176 173 FDIC assessment 331 276 182 111 131 Advertising and marketing 179 282 210 234 196 Stock-based compensation 75 74 246 32 71 Other 445 448 448 507 286 Total non-interest expenses 8,363 8,854 8,834 8,579 7,610 Income before provision for income taxes 3,194 2,997 3,680 4,787 4,887 Provision for income taxes 942 876 1,216 1,411 1,409 Net income $ 2,252 $ 2,121 $ 2,464 $ 3,376 $ 3,478 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 0.39





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,331 $ 11,867 $ 38,981 $ 34,190 Investment securities and other 1,222 787 3,872 1,670 Total interest income 14,553 12,654 42,853 35,860 Deposits 3,830 528 9,858 1,598 Other borrowings 204 203 729 593 Total interest expense 4,034 731 10,587 2,191 Net interest income 10,519 11,923 32,266 33,669 Provision for credit losses 43 298 (667 ) 266 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,476 11,625 32,933 33,403 Non-interest income Other loan fees 248 292 703 915 Gains from loan sales, net 24 49 110 245 Document processing fees 88 114 268 337 Service charges 149 114 470 295 Other 572 303 1,438 1,422 Total non-interest income 1,081 872 2,989 3,214 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,039 4,752 15,469 14,527 Occupancy, net 1,093 1,046 3,326 3,064 Professional services 672 653 2,442 1,687 Data processing 349 302 1,075 919 Depreciation 180 173 543 535 FDIC assessment 331 131 789 466 Advertising and marketing 179 196 671 687 Stock-based compensation 75 71 395 257 Other 445 286 1,341 551 Total non-interest expenses 8,363 7,610 26,051 22,693 Income before provision for income taxes 3,194 4,887 9,871 13,924 Provision for income taxes 942 1,409 3,034 3,851 Net income $ 2,252 $ 3,478 $ 6,837 $ 10,073 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.40 $ 0.77 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.39 $ 0.76 $ 1.13





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid

(unaudited) (in 000's) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 70,564 $ 903 5.08 % $ 100,860 $ 1,226 4.88 % $ 76,265 $ 401 2.09 % Investment securities 22,568 319 5.61 % 25,002 328 5.26 % 65,148 386 2.35 % Loans (1) 955,609 13,331 5.53 % 952,694 13,161 5.54 % 935,169 11,867 5.03 % Total earnings assets 1,048,741 14,553 5.51 % 1,078,556 14,715 5.47 % 1,076,582 12,654 4.66 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 2,114 2,021 2,177 Allowance for credit losses (12,107 ) (12,015 ) (11,031 ) Other assets 35,121 36,747 38,022 Total assets $ 1,073,869 $ 1,105,309 $ 1,105,750 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 388,385 $ 1,908 1.95 % $ 398,061 $ 1,826 1.84 % $ 465,317 $ 325 0.28 % Savings deposits 17,797 13 0.29 % 19,476 12 0.25 % 25,133 14 0.22 % Time deposits 242,794 1,909 3.12 % 262,182 1,913 2.93 % 151,130 189 0.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 648,976 3,830 2.34 % 679,719 3,751 2.21 % 641,580 528 0.33 % Other borrowings 90,217 204 0.90 % 93,571 247 1.06 % 90,764 203 0.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 739,193 $ 4,034 2.17 % $ 773,290 $ 3,998 2.07 % $ 732,344 $ 731 0.40 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 200,804 201,536 248,538 Other liabilities 18,209 16,626 15,789 Stockholders' equity 115,663 113,857 109,079 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,073,869 $ 1,105,309 $ 1,105,750 Net interest income and margin $ 10,519 3.98 % $ 10,717 3.99 % $ 11,923 4.39 % Net interest spread 3.34 % 3.40 % 4.26 % Cost of total deposits 1.79 % 1.71 % 0.24 % Cost of funds 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.30 % (1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (unaudited) (in 000's) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 81,525 $ 2,925 4.80 % $ 143,455 $ 812 0.76 % Investment securities 24,911 948 5.09 % 45,903 858 2.50 % Loans (1) 953,511 38,980 5.47 % 912,414 34,190 5.01 % Total earnings assets 1,059,947 42,853 5.41 % 1,101,772 35,860 4.35 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 2,037 2,177 Allowance for credit losses (12,199 ) (10,805 ) Other assets 36,848 38,195 Total assets $ 1,086,633 $ 1,131,339 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 401,262 $ 5,032 1.68 % $ 493,332 $ 917 0.25 % Savings deposits 20,148 38 0.25 % 24,827 47 0.25 % Time deposits 235,437 4,788 2.72 % 163,666 634 0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 656,847 9,858 2.01 % 681,825 1,598 0.31 % Other borrowings 93,352 729 1.04 % 90,257 593 0.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 750,199 $ 10,587 1.89 % $ 772,082 $ 2,191 0.38 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 204,719 236,531 Other liabilities 17,535 16,352 Stockholders' equity 114,180 106,374 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,086,633 $ 1,131,339 Net interest income and margin $ 32,266 4.07 % $ 33,669 4.09 % Net interest spread 3.52 % 3.97 % Cost of total deposits 1.53 % 0.23 % Cost of funds 1.48 % 0.29 % (1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.







