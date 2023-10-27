Submit Release
Income Financial Extends Termination Date

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) is pleased to announce it has extended the termination date of the Trust (TSX: INC.UN) a further five year period from January 1, 2024 to January 1, 2029.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian and U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Trust’s publically filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

