Andy Shape, CEO of Stran & Company, Ranked 24th on 2023 List of Most Powerful People in the Promotional Products Industry

Quincy, MA, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that CEO Andy Shape has been ranked 24th on the Advertising Specialty Institute® (“ASI”) 2023 Counselor Power 50 list of trailblazers in the promotional products industry. ASI is the largest technology, marketing and information provider in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry.

“I am proud to be recognized on ASI’s Power 50 list, moving up 21 places since 2022; the highest riser of this year’s Power 50 list,” commented Mr. Shape. “With our continued organic revenue growth, as well as multiple meaningful acquisitions, we appreciate ASI acknowledging our significant progress through our inclusion in the Power 50 list, as well as myself being named 2023 Counselor® Person of the Year and Stran making the Top 40 Distributor list three years in a row.”

“It’s an honor to celebrate the forward-thinking leaders on this year’s prestigious Power 50,” said Timothy M. Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASI. “These visionaries are at the vanguard, fearlessly embracing profound shifts in consumer demands to help guarantee our industry’s enduring relevance.”

Introduced in 2006, the Counselor Power 50 annually spotlights distributor and supplier executives who exert considerable impact on the promotional products market. This year’s Power 50 includes 29 distributors and 17 suppliers, 10 newcomers, 50 men, 18 women and four executives returning to the list after an extended absence.

ASI honored the Power 50 at a celebratory dinner during the three-day ASI Power Summit, an annual event for industry leaders with valuable networking and education, at the historic Langham Pasadena resort. The creation of the Power 50 starts with voting by last year’s members along with nominations of potential new members from industry pros, after which ASI Media executives gauge each candidate based on their accomplishments over the past year as well as their career-long track record.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry. ASI’s flagship product, the technology platform ESP®, manages the industry’s entire supply and marketing chain. ASI also produces award-winning digital content, live events and educational programs that enable companies in 53 countries to be more efficient, productive and profitable. ASI’s media and research operation provides the most authoritative business content in the industry, and the ASI Certification Program features 200+ live and online education courses for industry professionals. The company, family-owned and -operated since 1962, is proud to have been consistently ranked among the “Best Places to Work” in Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA.

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

