Louise Nevelson Headlines Auction Strong in Female Artists

Rico Baca, auctioneer and co-owner of Palm Beach Modern Auctions stands by the monumental Louise Nevelson assemblage featured in their upcoming auction.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions offers up an extensive catalog of art and furnishings spanning the past 130 years, including some by important women in their fields.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 4th, Palm Beach Modern Auctions will auction off a towering 105” sculpture by renowned mid-century artist Louise Nevelson. Best known for her experimental assemblages of everyday materials unified by a single color (typically black, befitting her self-awarded title “architect of shadow”), Nevelson has been the subject of several recent retrospectives.

The sculpture is sure to be the first thing visitors to the auction center see on arrival, set as it is in a glass-walled conference room to the left of the entrance. Says Rico Baca, auctioneer and co-owner of Palm Beach Modern Auctions, “It’s always exciting to see Nevelson’s largest works come to auction. This is a museum-quality piece, documented in the book by a color photo of her standing with it. It doesn’t get better than that.”

“The book” to which Baca refers is the hardcover “Nevelson’s World” monograph by Jean Lippman. The deluxe edition, complete with signed, limited edition screenprint and flyleaf in a sculptural case can be purchased in the auction, as can a smaller “Cryptic” hinged box sculpture, an ink drawing and two prints by the artist. Nevelson is not the only important female artist represented in the November 4th sale; others include Sally Michel Avery, Leonora Carrington, Mary Cassatt, Claire Falkenstein, Jenny Holzer, Ida Kohlmeyer, Claude Lalanne, Beatriz Milhazes and Marilyn Minter.

The 430-lot catalog offers a strong survey of late 19th through early 21st century art and décor. Examples include a set of six lacquer and eggshell chairs by renowned Art Deco artist and furniture designer Jean Dunand, several works by Pablo Picasso and an Alexander Calder gouache titled “Autre longue figure” (“Another Long Figure”). Also represented are an oil on canvas by Ram Kumar, one of India’s foremost abstract painters, an Angel Botello “Mother and Child” bronze, several large “Phenomena” paintings by Paul Jenkins and a collection of brutalist furnishings by Paul Evans.

The Modern + Contemporary Art & Design auction begins at 12:00 noon ET on Saturday, November 4th. On Thursday, November 9th, bidders are welcomed back for their 229-lot Branded Luxury, Fine Jewels & Sterling Silver sale headlined by an 89.71-carat Van Cleef & Arpels “A Cheval” convertible necklace.

Bidders are welcome to attend the auctions in person, online or by phone. Lots can be viewed online at www.modernauctions.com or in person Monday through Friday, 10:00am-5:00pm through November 9th. High resolution photos as well as video preview are available on request.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions is a boutique auction house specializing in modern and contemporary art, pop culture, design, luxury, and decorative goods. The saleroom, exhibition space and retail gallery are located at 1217 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. For more information, contact info@modernauctions.com or 561.586.5500.