International conference on East Sea wraps up

HCM CITY - Peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea play a crucial role for the EU, said Acting Managing Director of Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni during the 15th international conference on the East Sea in HCM City.

The conference wrapped up on October 26 with four discussion sessions: the role of coast guards in enhancing cooperation in the East Sea; decisive time: traditional energy or renewable energy?; essential infrastructure: new strategic significance of technology; and the voice of the next generation.

The EU strongly opposed any actions that increase tensions and undermine the rule-based order, Pampaloni said, affirming that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) was a "guiding light" and a "lodestar" to peacefully settle disputes in the region.

The EU supported the negotiation process led by ASEAN towards an effective, practical and legally binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) (COC) which must respect the interests of third parties and conform with international law, she added.

The annual international conference held by the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam (DAV), has become an indispensable forum for all those who are interested in maintaining peace, stability and development in the East Sea.

Nguyễn Hùng Sơn, deputy director of the DAV, said that both domestic and international communities acknowledged the outcomes of this annual event, which they said created an open, straightforward and friendly dialogue environment, contributing to raising common understanding and narrowing differences, as well as promoting trust, dialogue and cooperation in the region.

In his closing speech, Sơn said the conference highlighted the immense potential of the seas and oceans, and proposed various innovative cooperation mechanisms and ideas to realise their potential.

He highlighted the need to maintain a peaceful environment, enhance dialogue and cooperation to strengthen the effectiveness of international law and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, and reduce unilateral actions, thus "luminating the grey."

Sơn also called for building a team of experts and young leaders in the region who are interested in, understand and have a habit of dialogue and cooperation. VNS