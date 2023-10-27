PHILIPPINES, October 27 - Press Release

October 27, 2023 Bong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during Provincial Health Information Management System Orientation in Samal Island Following his visit to Babak District the previous day, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a staunch advocate of community development, attended another Provincial Health Information Management System Orientation in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte on Wednesday, October 25. The said program aims to enhance healthcare delivery, streamline information flow, and ensure that citizens across the region have access to quality health services. Go personally accorded recognition to Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) for their efforts to promote the health and well-being of their constituents. He also noted that BHWs are the backbone of healthcare in the country, acting as the first line of defense in ensuring the welfare of their respective communities. "Bilang isang senador gusto kong pasalamatan ang ating mga barangay health workers. Hindi natin mararating ito ngayon kung hindi dahil sa inyong sakripisyo na magserbisyo. Dapat kayo ang pasalamatan ngayong araw. Palakpakan natin ang ating mga barangay health workers," expressed Go. "Sa totoo lang sa panahon ng pandemya nahirapan talaga tayo. Pero (dahil) sa inyong pagtutulungan at pagserbisyo sa mamamayan, nalampasan natin ito. Hindi tayo makapag-gather ngayon o makapagtipon kung hindi dahil sa inyo. Ganito man ang inyong trabaho, nakita ko ang importansya at kung anong serbisyo para sa ating mga kababayan lalo na sa barangay level ang iniaambag ninyo," he continued. During the event, Go was also joined by Councilor Sonny Lanorias, BHW City Coordinator Christine Enriquez Lara, BHW District Federation President Alicia Sastrillas, and District Coordinator Arlene Pacquaio, among others. The senator also extended assistance to around 200 BHWs present, such as gift packs, masks, vitamins, shirts, meals, and balls for basketball and volleyball. He also gave away bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches to select recipients. He also extended similar assistance to the 201 BHWs who attended the previous day. On October 23, around 250 BHWs were also given similar assistance by his staff. Continuing his message, Go pledged his commitment to working with the local government to ensure that BHWs receive proper training, resources, and compensation. The lawmaker outlined his legislative initiatives, specifically on two key bills: Senate Bill No. (SBN) 197 or the proposed Magna Carta for Barangays, and SBN 427 or the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Bill. The proposed Magna Carta for Barangays aims to bolster support for barangays, enabling them to effectively carry out their responsibilities. This measure proposes that barangay officials, including the Punong Barangay, members of the Sangguniang Barangay, the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, the barangay secretary, and the barangay treasurer, be accorded treatment similar to that of regular government employees. If this bill becomes law, it will entitle them to salaries, benefits, allowances, and other related perks. On the other hand, SBN 427 proposed granting BHWs a monthly honorarium, coupled with other benefits encompassing allowances, job security, consistent training, and opportunities for skill development. Furthermore, the bill extends these benefits to encompass support from institutions like the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Pag-IBIG Fund. "Na-hearing na po ito sa sub-committee on Health sa pangunguna ni Senator JV (Ejercito) at mayroon pang mga susunod na committee hearings at papakinggan po ang mga LGUs syempre, unang-una rito 'yung kakayahan po nilang magbigay ng kompensasyon," shared Go in an interview after his visit to Kapalong on October 24. "Ito pong bill na ito kung saan po ay magkakaroon sila ng mga karagdagang benepisyo... Kung sakaling maisabatas magkakaroon po sila ng monthly honorarium. Kasama na diyan ang job security, regular trainings, skill development opportunities, along with a potential to acquire civil service eligibility," he continued. Furthermore, Go also referenced SBN 2399, a proposal aimed at declaring April 7 as Barangay Health and Nutrition Workers (BHNW) Day. This initiative acknowledges the pivotal role played by BHNWs in the delivery of primary healthcare services within communities. Go has reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality. This commitment is manifested through his backing of the continued operations of Malasakit Centers, the construction of Super Health Centers, and the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers across the nation. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program is designed to help ensure that particularly poor and indigent patients have convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by partnered agencies. This was institutionalized in 2019 through the passage of RA 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Currently, there are 159 operational Malasakit centers that have assisted more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The senator was likewise instrumental in pushing for adequate funding to ensure that more Super Health Centers are established across the country. Some 307 Super Health Centers were funded in 2022 and 322 more in 2023, through the initiative of Go, DOH, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers. The Super Health Centers will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Moreover, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. During the previous day, Go also visited Davao del Norte to participate in the blessing and turnover of a multipurpose building in the Municipality of Kapalong. This project was funded with Go's support as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. He also inspected Balay ni Maria, a facility completed in 2020 and another project he supported the funding of. This infrastructure served as an isolation center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.