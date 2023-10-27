Bong Go pushes for more gov't support for the livelihood sector as he aids displaced workers in Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Congressman Peter Miguel, directed his team to join a relief effort for displaced workers in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Tuesday, October 24.

"Naiintindihan ko po na napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho at nawalan ng pagkukuhanan ng kita simula ng pandemya. Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya," said Go in a video message.

Held at Barangay Zone 4 gymnasium, Go's team distributed vitamins, masks, and snacks to 253 displaced workers. Meanwhile, there were select recipients of a phone, a watch, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, and pairs of shoes.

The beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) after they have completed DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

In an effort to address the welfare of individuals residing in job-scarce rural regions, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This proposed legislation aims to provide temporary job opportunities for eligible members of low-income rural households who are willing to engage in unskilled physical labor for a defined period if the bill becomes law.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those who are in need of hospital care to seek the services offered by the Malasakit Center located at South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in the city and at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City.

"Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, ang Philhealth, PCSO, DOH at DSWD, tutulungan kayo sa babayaran sa inyong pagpapaospital," explained Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Meanwhile, Go also mentioned that he supports the construction of more Super Health Centers nationwide which shall offer basic health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services in Super Health Centers are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine.

Through the collaborative efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health (DOH), sufficient funds were allocated for 307 Super Health Centers nationwide in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, is tasked with identifying strategic areas for construction.

"Sa pag-iikot ko sa bansa, napansin ko na kailangan talaga ng dagdag na health facilities lalo na sa maliliit at malalayong mga lugar. Minsan po, 'yung iba ay nanganganak na lang sa tricycle sa layo ng byahe pa-ospital," said Go.

"Huwag sana natin hayaan na mangyari pa 'yon. Kaya talagang isinusulong ko ang pagkakaroon ng Super Health Centers para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan sa malalayong lugar," he added.

To help create more opportunities for the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported the construction of roads in Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tantangan and Surallah; acquisition of a dump truck for the local government of Norala; construction of riverbank protection in Koronadal City and Tboli; installation of street lights in Koronadal City, Norala and Tupi; and the construction of a slaughterhouse in Tboli.