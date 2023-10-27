STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON BSK ELECTIONS AND UNDAS 2023

As we near the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, as well as the observance of Undas, it is of utmost importance that we give priority to maintaining peace and order in our communities. These events are significant in our national calendar and should be observed with a sense of tranquility and safety for everyone.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are a crucial part of our democratic process. We urge all candidates and their supporters to peacefully participate in the democratic exercise while abiding by the rule of law and adhering to election regulations. Any form of violence, intimidation, or disruption will and should not be tolerated.

Inaasahan din na natin na marami sa ating mga kababayan ang uuwi sa kani-kanilang probinsya kaya't mahalaga na masiguro ang kanilang kaligtasan. Nais nating bigyan ng kapanatagan at kumpiyansa ang mga pasahero sa kanilang paglalakbay at maiwasan ang mga sakuna lalo na sa mga sasakyang pandagat.

We expect the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to conduct comprehensive inspections to ensure the seaworthiness of all vessels. This entails verifying the availability of life-saving equipment, adherence to passenger capacity limits, and compliance with safety standards.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that their journeys are safe and free from any undue risks.