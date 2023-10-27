LeapCharger to Leverage Various Revenue Streams on Way to Profitability

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle charging company with a ground-breaking, disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to provide this update outlining the numerous revenue streams that are anticipated to form a vital part of its business operations.



LeapCharger, an innovator in sustainable energy solutions, has an eye towards the future as its goal is to exploit its state-of-the-art charging stations, not only to create a greener future, but also to serve as the basis for a multitude of revenue streams, including a cutting-edge advertising platform on each EV charging station screen. With the electric vehicle market booming and environmental consciousness on the rise, each of our strategically placed EV charging stations, we believe, will become pivotal in shaping the future of transportation because each of our charging stations provides a unique revenue model, harnessing the power of digital advertising to generate substantial income while promoting eco-friendly practices. Indeed, LeapCharger revenue streams are expected to be as follows: (1) Advertising Revenue Model; (2) Usage Fees and Memberships; and (3) Partnerships and Sponsorships.

“Our charging stations feature high-resolution digital screens that display targeted advertisements to users during their charging sessions. Advertisers can reach a captive audience, ensuring maximum exposure for their products and services. This dynamic advertising platform not only provides an innovative way for businesses to connect with potential customers but also generates significant revenue for LeapCharger,” declared Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “Our charging stations offer various payment options, including pay-per-use, subscription-based memberships, and loyalty programs. These flexible payment methods cater to different customer preferences, ensuring a steady stream of revenue from charging services.

“It is our intention to collaborate with local businesses and governments to establish mutually beneficial partnerships and sponsorships. These alliances are expected to not only support the growth of our charging station network but also enhance community engagement and brand visibility,” said Vijayakumar. “On this note, we are in the process of forging notable partnerships with various real estate developers, restaurants, and malls in Dubai, resulting in increased foot traffic and revenue for local businesses.

"Our EV charging stations are not just a solution to the growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure, they are a gateway to a sustainable future intertwined with smart business opportunities," concluded Vijayakumar.

For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, readers should consult the Company's public filings available on www.otcmarkets.com , the Company website at www.leapcharger.com and other reliable sources.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

