Nickel-cadmium Battery Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2031, Garnering 2.5% CAGR: TMR Report

Nickel-cadmium batteries offer reliable and versatile power storage solutions for numerous applications, from emergency backup systems to cordless devices.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Nickel-cadmium Battery market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 2.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to reach US$ 1.7 billion.



NiCd batteries have made a remarkable comeback in aerospace applications. They are being utilized in satellites and space probes, where their robustness, long life, and ability to perform in extreme temperature conditions make them a top choice for mission-critical operations.

NiCd batteries are being rediscovered for use in life-saving medical devices. Their ability to provide consistent, reliable power over an extended period is vital for devices like pacemakers and defibrillators, where failure is not an option.

NiCd batteries are used in off-grid and microgrid applications in regions with unreliable power grids, such as parts of Africa and Asia. They can store energy from renewable sources like solar panels, offering a dependable source of electricity for remote communities and industries.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Sealed cells dominate the nickel-cadmium battery market due to their maintenance-free design, enhanced safety features, and broader application versatility.

Capacity ranges of >3,000 mAh - 10,000 mAh dominate the nickel-cadmium battery market, balancing power and portability for numerous applications.

Utility energy storage dominates the nickel-cadmium battery market, supporting grid stability and renewable energy integration, with a growing presence in other sectors.



Market Trends for Nickel-cadmium Batteries

A push for eco-friendly technologies has prompted research into reducing cadmium content and recycling NiCd batteries.

NiCd batteries find favor in niche markets like medical devices, where reliability is crucial.

Sealed NiCd batteries are making a comeback in uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for enhanced reliability.

NiCd batteries are a reliable power source in regions with unstable grids.

In combination with renewable sources, NiCd batteries offer reliable energy storage for microgrids in remote areas.



Global Market for Nickel-cadmium Batteries: Regional Outlook

In North America, NiCd batteries are witnessing steady growth due to their application in emergency systems, backup power solutions, and industrial equipment.

The focus on sustainable power sources drives Europe's NiCd battery market, with increased adoption in renewable energy storage and aerospace sectors.

Asia Pacific stands out as a prominent player, driven by the region's thriving manufacturing industries and the need for dependable, cost-effective energy storage solutions. The market's future may see further expansion in emerging economies as they invest in infrastructure and sustainable energy practices, particularly in Asia Pacific.



The competitive landscape of the nickel-cadmium battery market is evolving as new players and innovations emerge. Established manufacturers like Panasonic, Saft, and EnerSys continue to dominate, thanks to their vast experience and high-quality offerings.

Niche players focusing on specific applications such as aerospace or medical devices are gaining prominence. The market also witnesses innovation in materials and manufacturing techniques, reducing environmental concerns associated with cadmium.

The growing emphasis on sustainability has led to developing recycling technologies, offering a competitive edge. As the demand for reliable energy storage persists, the NiCd battery market remains a dynamic and evolving industry with exciting opportunities. The following companies are well-known participants in the global nickel-cadmium battery market:

Product Portfolio

ALCAD boasts a diverse product portfolio, including advanced nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries and solutions. Their offerings range from high-capacity industrial cells to compact solutions for aerospace, catering to various industries' energy storage needs.

boasts a diverse product portfolio, including advanced nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries and solutions. Their offerings range from high-capacity industrial cells to compact solutions for aerospace, catering to various industries' energy storage needs. EnerSys offers a comprehensive range of power solutions featuring cutting-edge NiCd batteries for industries, telecommunications, aviation, and defense. Their portfolio includes reliable, high-performance batteries and associated services.

offers a comprehensive range of power solutions featuring cutting-edge NiCd batteries for industries, telecommunications, aviation, and defense. Their portfolio includes reliable, high-performance batteries and associated services. GS Yuasa International Ltd. is renowned for its versatile NiCd battery products. Their portfolio spans from industrial applications to mission-critical aviation and defense sectors, providing robust and dependable energy storage solutions.



