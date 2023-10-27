Research Antibodies & Reagents Market is Expected to Reach $16.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The research antibodies and reagents industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by advancing biotechnological research and increasing demand for high-quality tools to support scientific discovery. This sector will witness expanding applications in fields such as genomics, proteomics, and immunology, with a focus on personalized medicine and precision diagnostics. Innovations in monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cutting-edge assay kits will enable more targeted and accurate experiments, fostering breakthroughs in healthcare and life sciences. Furthermore, the adoption of automation, AI-driven data analysis, and sustainable practices will shape this industry's landscape, ensuring its pivotal role in driving scientific progress and therapeutic advancements.

Research Antibodies & Reagents market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is steered due advancing neurobiology research, with antibodies being used to identify and elucidate cellular, molecular, or biochemical reactions, thus enabling a better understanding of neuroscience processes and neuronal diseases. Also, the availability of R&D funds from organizations for various genomic projects is boosting research in genomics. An increase in research activity and funding availability is expected to drive the purchase and consumption of research antibodies, thus driving overall market growth.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $11.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $16.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity High-growth potential of emerging economies Key Market Driver Rising funding for life science research

Research Antibodies & Reagents market major players covered in the report, such as:

Abcam plc (UK)

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

BD (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Danaher (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

GenScript (China)

Revvity (US)

SouthernBiotech (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (US)

Fujirebio (Sweden)

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG (Germany)

Omega Bio-tek, Inc. (US)

Dovetail Genomics (US)

Atlas Antibodies (Sweden)

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.(US)

Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc. (US)

Proteintech Group, Inc. (US)

ICL, Inc. (US)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the Research Antibodies and Reagents market based on product, technology, application, end User and regional and global level.

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

Reagent Media & Sera Stains & Dyes Fixatives Buffers Solvents Enzymes Probes Other Reagents

Antibodies By Type Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies By Form Monoclonal Polyclonal Recombinant By Source Mice Rabbits Other Sources By Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Immunology Neurobiology Stem Cells Other Research Areas



Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Immunoprecipitation

Other Technologies

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Development

Genomics

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



The key stakeholders in the Research Antibodies & Reagents market include:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Life Sciences Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Government Institutes

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Recent Developments:

In August 2023, Danaher (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam plc (UK). Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment.

In August 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) announced the opening of a new full-scale Integrated Biology Center located at Monash University in Malaysia. The facility is focused on building local capabilities to accelerate research and development (R&D) in life science research.

In June 2023, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US) and Lunaphore Technologies SA (Switzerland) have decided to partner to integrate CST antibodies into Lunaphore's COMET platform for Spatial Biology research.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Research Antibodies & Reagents Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the Research antibodies and reagents market?

Answer: Key players in the global research antibodies and reagents market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Revvity (US).

Question 2: Which product type dominates in the research antibodies and reagents market?

Answer: The reagents segment dominated the research antibodies and reagents market product segment in 2022.

Question 3: Which application segment of the global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: Drug development application segment is expected to witness the highest growth, attributed to increasing government and regulatory body investments.

Question 4: What is the market for research antibodies and reagents?

Answer: The global research antibodies and reagents market is projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2028 from USD 11.8 billion in 2023.

Question 5: What is the growth rate of the research antibodies and reagents market?

Answer: The global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global research antibodies and reagents market based on the product, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players

To forecast the size of the global research antibodies and reagents market in five main regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To profile key players in the global research antibodies and reagents market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product/technology development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions, and the R&D activities of the leading players in the research antibodies and reagents market

To benchmark players within the research antibodies and reagents market using the "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

