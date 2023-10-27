Submit Release
Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that has continued to generate strong distributable earnings and dividends
    • GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share
    • Distributable earnings1 of $0.55 per diluted common share, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 78% payout ratio
    • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share representing an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share
    • Strong liquidity position with ~$1 billion in cash and liquidity and ~$500 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.70% over benchmark rates2
    • Agency loan originations of $1.15 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$29.94 billion, up 2%
    • Structured loan originations of $240.2 million and a portfolio of ~$13.12 billion

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $77.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $62.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $112.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to $105.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Fannie Mae $ 721,398   $ 1,079,910
Freddie Mac   339,241     217,884
Private Label   67,965     50,256
FHA   19,215     62,552
SFR-Fixed Rate   2,030     11,837
Total Originations $ 1,149,849   $ 1,422,439
       
Total Loan Sales $ 1,275,420   $ 1,410,724
       
Total Loan Commitments $ 1,211,347   $ 1,133,312
 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $80.8 million, compared to $76.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $17.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.48%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.67% for the second quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $14.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.16% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $16.2 million and 1.43% for the second quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $364.3 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $354.6 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $29.94 billion at September 30, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $35.5 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $51.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.9 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
  UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		   UPB   Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		   Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae $ 20,463,620   48.3   7.7   $ 20,002,570   48.9   7.7
Freddie Mac   5,184,888   24.2   8.5     5,245,325   24.8   8.8
Private Label   2,371,475   19.2   7.3     2,305,000   19.3   7.5
FHA   1,322,832   14.5   19.9     1,303,812   14.5   20.0
Bridge   305,950   11.2   3.6     299,578   11.1   3.5
SFR-Fixed Rate   287,942   20.1   5.8     290,266   20.0   5.9
Total $ 29,936,707   39.7   8.3   $ 29,446,551   40.1   8.4
 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.6 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2023. The Company recorded a $1.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2023. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $34.7 million, representing 0.17% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
  UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:              
Multifamily $ 92,000   38 %   $ 98,530   47 %
SFR   140,379   59 %     108,964   52 %
    232,379   97 %     207,494   99 %
               
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   7,779   3 %     1,500   1 %
Total Originations $ 240,158   100 %   $ 208,994   100 %
               
Number of Loans Originated   42         26    
               
SFR Commitments $ 429,452       $ 200,182    
               
Runoff $ 664,792       $ 685,220    
 


  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
  UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:              
Multifamily $ 11,421,819   87 %   $ 11,887,768   88 %
SFR   1,163,648   9 %     1,023,959   8 %
Other   205,505   2 %     256,575   2 %
    12,790,972   98 %     13,168,302   98 %
               
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   321,729   2 %     312,812   2 %
SFR Permanent   9,694   <1%     10,493   <1%
Total Portfolio $ 13,122,395   100 %   $ 13,491,607   100 %
 

At September 30, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.12 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.80%, compared to $13.49 billion and 8.76% at June 30, 2023. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 9.12% at September 30, 2023, compared to 9.07% at June 30, 2023.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.40 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.25%, compared to $13.66 billion and 9.19% for the second quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $15.0 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $184.1 million. The Company had twelve non-performing loans with a carrying value of $137.9 million, before related loan loss reserves of $12.6 million, compared to seven loans with a carrying value of $122.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $10.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2023 was $11.86 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.41% as compared to $12.11 billion and a rate of 7.25% at June 30, 2023.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.00 billion, as compared to $12.46 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2023 was 7.37%, compared to 7.11% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in average cost was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the third quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023 to common stockholders of record on November 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date is November 16, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ323 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 3, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-2485 for domestic callers and (402) 220-7222 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 25, 2023.
Contact: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com
   


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest income $ 336,474     $ 259,778     $ 1,000,159     $ 627,804  
Interest expense   229,180       160,452       675,749       350,079  
Net interest income   107,294       99,326       324,410       277,725  
               
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net   18,619       14,360       55,795       32,526  
Mortgage servicing rights   14,109       19,408       48,769       52,287  
Servicing revenue, net   35,463       22,744       97,376       64,513  
Property operating income   1,450       445       4,261       1,031  
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net   (421 )     (15,909 )     (3,582 )     10,083  
Other income (loss), net   173       (6,014 )     5,099       (16,061 )
Total other revenue   69,393       35,034       207,718       144,379  
               
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   39,810       38,811       123,518       119,736  
Selling and administrative   12,367       13,225       38,574       40,960  
Property operating expenses   1,479       366       4,227       1,443  
Depreciation and amortization   2,286       2,078       7,297       6,092  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)   1,679       412       12,528       (2,199 )
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   18,652       2,274       55,047       9,700  
Total other expenses   76,273       57,166       241,191       175,732  
               
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes   100,414       77,194       290,937       246,372  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (314 )     (3,262 )     (1,561 )     (4,612 )
Income from equity affiliates   809       4,748       20,694       18,507  
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes   (5,854 )     374       (19,436 )     (13,166 )
               
Net income   95,055       79,054       290,634       247,101  
               
Preferred stock dividends   10,342       10,342       31,027       30,612  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   6,789       6,002       21,200       19,811  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 77,924     $ 62,710     $ 238,407     $ 196,678  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42     $ 0.37     $ 1.30     $ 1.21  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41     $ 0.36     $ 1.28     $ 1.18  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   187,023,395       170,227,553       183,340,149       162,292,235  
Diluted   221,328,818       205,865,016       217,457,399       195,529,340  
               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43     $ 0.39     $ 1.25     $ 1.14  
 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)    
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 895,298   $ 534,357
Restricted cash   419,158     713,808
Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $184,069 and $132,559)   12,892,796     14,254,674
Loans held-for-sale, net   364,320     354,070
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   392,203     401,471
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $5,943 and $3,153)   155,172     156,547
Investments in equity affiliates   62,795     79,130
Due from related party   211,655     77,419
Goodwill and other intangible assets   92,551     96,069
Other assets   416,741     371,440
Total assets $ 15,902,689   $ 17,038,985
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,391,441   $ 3,841,814
Securitized debt   7,004,634     7,849,270
Senior unsecured notes   1,332,926     1,385,994
Convertible senior unsecured notes   282,428     280,356
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities   143,695     143,128
Due to related party   2,170     12,350
Due to borrowers   114,660     61,237
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   69,261     57,168
Other liabilities   320,973     335,789
Total liabilities   12,662,188     13,967,106
       
Equity:      
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:   633,684     633,684
Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares      
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares      
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares      
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares      
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,501,642 and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding   1,885     1,782
Additional paid-in capital   2,364,395     2,204,481
Retained earnings   104,821     97,049
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity   3,104,785     2,936,996
       
Noncontrolling interest   135,716     134,883
Total equity   3,240,501     3,071,879
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 15,902,689   $ 17,038,985
 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other /
Eliminations(1) 		  Consolidated
Interest income $ 322,819     $ 13,655     $ -     $ 336,474  
Interest expense   222,996       6,184       -       229,180  
Net interest income   99,823       7,471       -       107,294  
               
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net   -       18,619       -       18,619  
Mortgage servicing rights   -       14,109       -       14,109  
Servicing revenue   -       51,363       -       51,363  
Amortization of MSRs   -       (15,900 )     -       (15,900 )
Property operating income   1,450       -       -       1,450  
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net   -       (421 )     -       (421 )
Other income (loss), net   751       (578 )     -       173  
Total other revenue   2,201       67,192       -       69,393  
               
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   12,912       26,898       -       39,810  
Selling and administrative   5,291       7,076       -       12,367  
Property operating expenses   1,479       -       -       1,479  
Depreciation and amortization   1,114       1,172       -       2,286  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)   -       1,679       -       1,679  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   17,243       1,409       -       18,652  
Total other expenses   38,039       38,234       -       76,273  
               
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes   63,985       36,429       -       100,414  
               
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (314 )     -       -       (314 )
Income from equity affiliates   809       -       -       809  
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes   1,078       (6,932 )     -       (5,854 )
               
Net income   65,558       29,497       -       95,055  
               
Preferred stock dividends   10,342       -       -       10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   -       -       6,789       6,789  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 55,216     $ 29,497     $ (6,789 )   $ 77,924  
 
(1)  Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

  September 30, 2023
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Consolidated
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,511   $ 395,787   $ 895,298
Restricted cash   410,056     9,102     419,158
Loans and investments, net   12,892,796     -     12,892,796
Loans held-for-sale, net   -     364,320     364,320
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   -     392,203     392,203
Securities held-to-maturity, net   -     155,172     155,172
Investments in equity affiliates   62,795     -     62,795
Goodwill and other intangible assets   12,500     80,051     92,551
Other assets and due from related party   536,789     91,607     628,396
Total assets $ 14,414,447   $ 1,488,242   $ 15,902,689
           
Liabilities:          
Debt obligations $ 11,800,537   $ 354,587   $ 12,155,124
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   -     69,261     69,261
Other liabilities and due to related party   323,061     114,742     437,803
Total liabilities $ 12,123,598   $ 538,590   $ 12,662,188
 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 77,924     $ 62,710     $ 238,407     $ 196,678  
               
Adjustments:              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   6,789       6,002       21,200       19,811  
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (14,109 )     (19,408 )     (48,769 )     (52,287 )
Deferred tax benefit   (2,433 )     (5,407 )     (6,630 )     (7,833 )
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   18,757       26,555       58,684       81,850  
Depreciation and amortization   3,957       2,666       12,310       7,846  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   314       3,262       1,561       4,612  
Provision for credit losses, net   16,922       2,708       57,437       10,254  
Gain on derivative instruments, net   1,002       22,925       2,036       18,472  
Stock-based compensation   3,047       3,085       12,141       12,327  
               
Distributable earnings (1) $ 112,170     $ 105,098     $ 348,377     $ 291,730  
               
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.55     $ 0.56     $ 1.74     $ 1.63  
               
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   204,016,436       187,049,617       200,185,980       179,174,194  


(1)   Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
     
(2)   The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,312,382 and 18,815,399 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,271,419 and 16,355,146 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.
     

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

 


Primary Logo

