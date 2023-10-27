Submit Release
Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany
The Blueshirt Group
(858) 722-7815
christine@blueshirtgroup.com


