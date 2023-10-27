Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced that net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1,702,000 or $0.43 per share compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $1,601,000 or $0.40 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.42% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 15.72% for the third quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $45,000 or 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans decreased by $2.5 million or 0.6% year over year, mainly due to a large commercial loan payoff during the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $86,000 or 13.5% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income. Operating expenses slightly increased by $19,000 or 0.6% primarily due to higher miscellaneous expense.

Total assets were $587.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $613.1 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity and lower municipal and other public deposits. CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

               
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on Equity (ROE)   15.42%       15.72%       14.77%       19.00%  
Return on Assets (ROA)   1.14%       1.02%       1.06%       1.32%  
Net Interest Margin   3.25%       3.02%       3.25%       3.45%  
               
  September 30,        
    2023       2022          
Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.16%       0.11%          
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   9.49%       8.59%          
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.58%       14.74%          
Book Value Per Share $10.73     $9.39          
Market Value Per Share $7.99     $10.75          
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.              
               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest Income $ 6,456,258     $ 5,311,180     $ 18,812,071     $ 17,231,375  
Interest Expense   1,886,333       786,229       5,011,890       1,903,293  
Net Interest Income   4,569,925       4,524,951       13,800,181       15,328,082  
Provision for loan losses   (217,000 )     -       (108,000 )     -  
Non-interest income   554,697       641,174       1,542,498       1,717,031  
Operating Expenses   3,263,220       3,243,954       9,723,511       9,518,566  
Income before taxes   2,078,402       1,922,171       5,727,168       7,526,547  
Income tax expense   376,900       321,000       1,012,663       1,357,000  
Net Income $ 1,701,502     $ 1,601,171     $ 4,714,505     $ 6,169,547  
Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.43     $ 0.40     $ 1.19     $ 1.56  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.42     $ 0.42  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
  September 30,        
    2023       2022          
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,306,192     $ 53,518,943          
Time deposits with other banks   4,482,000       9,458,000          
Securities   95,491,438       102,600,641          
Loans   414,449,979       416,905,083          
Allowance for loan losses   (3,647,087 )     (4,055,878 )        
Loans, net   410,802,892       412,849,205          
Premises and equipment, net   8,819,331       8,853,644          
Other assets   25,886,826       25,825,343          
Total Assets $ 587,788,679     $ 613,105,776          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 509,123,260     $ 540,250,306          
FHLB borrowings   19,000,000       19,000,000          
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   3,699,482       3,210,208          
Total Liabilities   545,225,742       575,863,514          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   42,562,937       37,242,262          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 587,788,679     $ 613,105,776          
                

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562

