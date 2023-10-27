DHEC Update on Fire at Unpermitted Debris Pile in Anderson County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 26, 2023

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental

Control (DHEC) has been notified of a fire at an unpermitted land-clearing debris pile in

Anderson County. At this time, there is no known threat to the environment or public health,

however, it’s always recommended that people avoid breathing in environmental smoke.

What is Environmental Smoke?

• Whether from a campfire, wildfire, or burning landfill or pile of debris, all smoke is made

up of very small partially burned particles and chemicals that form during burning. What

makes up the particles and accompanying gases depends on the type of material that is

burning.

What is Going on Near 516 Bowen Road?

• An unpermitted land-clearing debris pile is on fire. This smoke is very similar to smoke

from burning yard trash, fire pits or fireplaces. Because some of the materials that are

burning are partially underground, the fire may smolder for a few days.

• The Centerville Fire Department has responded and the South Carolina Forestry –

Wildfire Division has moved dirt around the burning pile to create what is called a fire

break that will prevent the fire from spreading.

How Can Smoke Affect Me?

• The heat from outdoor fires typically lifts smoke up into the air, but slower, smoldering

fires in combination with some weather conditions can trap smoke close to the ground.

• It’s never good to breathe smoke of any kind for extended periods of time. Most people

should not have long-term health problems caused by breathing smoke for short periods

of time, but chemical odors and particles in the air from fires may cause short-term

nausea, headaches, and/or irritation to the throat and eyes.

• If symptoms are caused by smoke, they should improve when a person leaves the smoky

area.

• Exposure to smoke may aggravate some pre-existing lung or heart-related health

conditions.

What Can I Do About It?

• In the event of a fire or smoke event, the first and most important thing to do is to

minimize your exposure. o Report smoke to local authorities as the adage is usually true,

“where there is smoke, there is fire.” In this case, the Centerville Fire Department has

been on site and is closely monitoring the situation.

• If possible, stay upwind from the fire.

• Go inside, close windows and close exterior air intakes.

• Don’t exercise in smoky conditions because you breathe in more air and that increases your exposure to smoke-related contaminants.

• Should you have any personal health concerns, we recommend that you seek advice

from your normal health care provider.

DHEC thanks the local, state and county partners who are responding to this fire. We will

provide additional updates or recommendations if needed as we learn more about this

unpermitted site. We also are investigating to determine whether action is necessary against

this unpermitted site from an enforcement standpoint.

