DHEC Issues Public Health Order to Require Reports of Xylazine Overdoses; Agency Board Defers Scheduling of Xylazine as a Controlled Substance

Oct. 26, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Yesterday, Wednesday, Oct. 25, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a Public Health Order about xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer commonly referred to as “tranq,” while the agency’s Board also voted to defer scheduling of the drug as a controlled substance to allow legislators to take action in the upcoming session to control the substance without disruption to veterinary practice in South Carolina.

“After hearing from members of the legislature as well as the veterinary profession, the Board deferred the scheduling of xylazine to provide the General Assembly the opportunity to schedule this deadly drug without impeding the legitimate veterinary use in our state,” said Chairwoman Seema Shrivastava-Patel. “Our vote is a great example of how DHEC is willing to work in good faith with stakeholders and the legislature to protect and enhance the lives of all South Carolinians. We look forward to seeing this dangerous and deadly drug being scheduled during the upcoming legislative session.”

Xylazine, a long-acting sedative with pain-relieving and muscle relaxant properties used as a tranquilizer for large animals, is most-commonly found mixed with heroin, cocaine and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it can cause sedation, difficulty breathing, dangerously low blood pressure, slowed heart rate, wounds that can become infected, severe withdrawal symptoms and death when taken by humans.

DHEC’s Public Health Order, which becomes effective Nov. 27, 2023, and is signed by Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler, requires all physicians and healthcare practitioners, institutions and providers who test for the presence of xylazine in victims of overdoses to report laboratory-confirmed positive results to DHEC within three business days or face a civil penalty not to exceed $1,000 a day for each violation.

This information is necessary, the order states, “for DHEC’s critical decision-making, including decisions regarding allocation of resources, messaging, and further public health action” regarding xylazine’s ongoing negative impact in humans through its illicit use in combination with known street drugs.

“In line with national trends, South Carolina has seen a tremendous increase in xylazine use and overdoses from the drug in recent years,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “Reporting required by DHEC’s public health order will allow our agency to better track trends in xylazine overdoses, which will help us as we work with our partners to combat its use in our state. We also appreciate the Legislature’s focus on taking action to hold those accountable who would traffic this drug illegally.”

Trends show that people use xylazine intentionally with opioids such as fentanyl and heroin to prolong the effects produced. People also are taking xylazine unintentionally when they are unaware that the substance has been added to illicit opioids or stimulants. Because of its low cost, xylazine is often added to other illegal drugs without the user’s knowledge, which increases the drug trafficker’s profit. Unfortunately, this means people can overdose without even knowing they are taking it.

“Xylazine is pouring into this country at a rate never seen before,” said State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel. “Law enforcement currently has no way to enforce illicit or diverted xylazine since it is not scheduled and there are no other provisions in current law to hold people accountable.

“SLED will continue to work with stakeholders and the General Assembly to ensure public safety is the top priority and a solution is reached during the upcoming legislative session,” said Keel.

That solution is one legislators say they are laser-focused on.

“Our State has our fair share of cattle and horses, and I know from working with veterinarians over the years in the legislature that they provide a vital service to our state and depend on this drug to work safely with livestock and other large animals,” said S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee. “We also aren't immune to the fentanyl and opioid drug epidemic that has shattered so many lives in South Carolina, and taking a drug that street dealers were using to cut their product with to make them even more deadly and criminalizing it is the right thing to do.”

State Sen. Danny Verdin, Chairman of the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee, agreed:

“I applaud the decision of the DHEC board yesterday,” Verdin said. “They have chosen to take the long view and thorough approach to addressing the problem of the illicit and dangerous misuse of the drug xylazine.

“Now, it is time for the General Assembly to go to work – we need to roll up our sleeves and provide support for DHEC and their actions today. Accordingly, I will sponsor and support legislation to address the criminality that has occurred with xylazine, while holding harmless the veterinary profession. We will show our support for two critical components of our South Carolina communities, animal agriculture operations and law enforcement,” said Senator Verdin.

Xylazine is extremely dangerous when combined with an opioid because it does not respond to naloxone (Narcan®), which is the most-used emergency treatment to save the lives of those suffering an opioid overdose.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seen a dramatic increase in the prevalence of xylazine across every region of the country, with the South showing the highest increase. Between 2020 and 2021, the DEA reported a 1,127% increase in xylazine-positive overdose deaths in the South.

State data from DHEC show a similar trend, with a 379% increase in xylazine-involved deaths during the same time frame. DEA and DHEC reporting show this trend is continuing.

