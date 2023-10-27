Educational Robot Market worth $3.3277 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global educational robot market is growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The educational robots are specially developed for in academic applications. They can assist in teaching disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics, programming, languages, history, and geography. Humanoid and non-humanoid are the two main types of education robots, and more than 20 languages can be integrated in these robots. These robots assist educators in teaching as well as help enhance the content delivery.

Educational Robot Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.91971 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $3.3277 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The education robots enable educators to create an enhanced interactive education session, which is propelling their adoption and bolstering the education robot market growth. Moreover, the use of educational robots for teaching languages is another factor bolstering the market growth.





Global Educational Robot Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 0.91971 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.3277 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Educational institutes are striving to improve the teaching methods in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Educational robots are likely to help them improve these methods, as they have high computing power, which helps them deliver STEM lessons to modern education. These robots help the learns adopt the principle of computational thinking. Moreover, the do-it-yourself (DIY) kits are boon for the educational robot markets as they enable to design and program and enhances the problem learning skills among STEM students. Schools and colleges are including robotics in curricula to inculcate problem-solving skills among students. Moreover, various government initiatives and programs are encouraging the education institutes to adopt robotics-assisted learning. These factors are significantly driving the global educational robot market growth.

North America led the global educational robot market in 2020. Robotics has been highly adopted across schools, colleges, and research institutes in the US and Canada for teaching purposes. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, all primary and higher education institutes along with research institutes were temporarily shut down to combat the rapid spread of the virus, which lowered the demand for educational robots. Moreover, the strict lockdown imposed across the region also affected the robot manufacturing and assembly processes as well as supply chains, thereby restraining the educational robot market growth in the region.

Increasing Demands for Robots for Learning Language to Propel Educational robot Market Growth in Coming Years

The humanoid robots have human-like features, and they can interact using social tools and the environment. Human–Robot interaction has gained considerable attention at research centers and educational institutes. In addition to their applications in STEM education, robots are being used for developing communication skills among children in various countries, as they can be integrated with various languages. In 2018, the Ministry of Education in Japan announced the deployment of 500 robots in schools to improve English speaking capabilities of students. Furthermore, European research project named L2TOR used Robin, a social robot, during 2016–2018, which was deployed in nine schools to teach young children ages between four to six second language, English. With growing preference for innovative teaching methods and increasing adoption of humanoid robots across the primary to higher education, the educational robot market players are growing at a significant pace.

Educational robot market: Application Overview

Based on application, the educational robot market is segmented into primary education, secondary education, and higher education, and others. The higher education segment led the market in 2020. Schools, universities, and other institutions in various countries are heavily capitalizing on STEM learning.

Additionally, the schools digitalizing their infrastructure, which supports the adoption of robots.





Educational Robot Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aisoy Robotics; Hanson Robotics Limited; Modular Robotics; PAL Robotics; Probotics America; Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd; Life & Science, Inc.; Robotis Co., Ltd.; SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.; and Lego System A/S are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global educational robot market and its ecosystem.

Educational Robot Market – Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus Towards STEM Education

Use of Robots for Autism

Restraints

High Capital Required for Research & Development of Robots

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Robots for Learning Language

Future Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence





Recent Developments:

In 2020, Modular Robotics launched Cubelets Console, a software that allows users to program the cubelets by replacing C programming apps and Blockly.





