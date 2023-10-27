Saia Reports Third Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2023 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.67 compared to $3.67 in the third quarter of 2022.



Highlights from the third quarter operating results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $775.1 million, a 6.2% increase

Operating income was $128.4 million, a 0.1% increase

Operating ratio of 83.4% compared to 82.4%

LTL shipments per workday increased 12.2%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 6.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 8.4%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 3.0%

Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “I am pleased with how third quarter results came together, especially in light of the significant step-up in volume in late July resulting from the shutdown of a large LTL competitor. Our team worked some very long hours to handle a 10% increase in shipments per day compared to June levels while maintaining our high customer service levels. We have added more than 1,000 new employees since the end of the second quarter, and onboarding and training activities are ongoing.”

“Our operating ratio deteriorated by 100 basis points compared to last year, but expenses were generally well controlled. Salaries, wages and benefits increased by nearly 16% compared to last year from a combination of employee growth and an average wage increase of 4.1% implemented in July. Despite the significant increase in headcount and hours, total operating expenses grew by only 7.6%. As new employees gain experience, we expect to see improved productivity and less overtime related to onboarding and training,” stated Holzgrefe.

“While there are costs associated with the rapid step-up in volume, I was pleased with how our team kept the network fluid and provided excellent service for our customers. Over the past couple years, we have heightened our focus on our core value of “Customer First”, and there was no better example of that than managing through Q3. Our teams consistently went above and beyond to satisfy customer demand, and we believe that this will continue to serve us well as we continue to grow our footprint,” continued Holzgrefe. “I was also pleased to see the core pricing environment remain positive in the quarter. Despite the headwinds from weight per shipment, revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge, increased 3%. As the incremental volume began flowing into the system, our team was focused on ensuring that the freight profile and margins met our expectations. We were pleased to see the focus that our team has put on providing reliable, quality service which supports our profitability initiatives,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the third quarter of 2023 with $249.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $18.9 million, which compares to $149.8 million of cash on hand and total debt of $34.9 million at September 30, 2022.

Net capital expenditures were $338.4 million during the first nine months of 2023, compared to $278.0 million in net capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2022. In 2023, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be in excess of $400 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,262 $ 187,390 Accounts receivable, net 345,940 290,306 Prepaid expenses and other 50,391 53,190 Total current assets 645,593 530,886 Property and Equipment: Cost 2,789,357 2,478,824 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,115,858 996,204 Net property and equipment 1,673,499 1,482,620 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 126,122 120,455 Other Assets 40,105 40,749 Total assets $ 2,485,319 $ 2,174,710 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 112,594 $ 99,792 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 77,721 66,684 Other current liabilities 71,137 68,165 Current portion of long-term debt 10,971 14,519 Current portion of operating lease liability 26,805 24,925 Total current liabilities 299,228 274,085 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 7,963 16,489 Operating lease liability, less current portion 102,848 98,581 Deferred income taxes 163,267 145,771 Claims, insurance and other 62,550 60,443 Total other liabilities 336,628 321,284 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 282,175 277,366 Deferred compensation trust (5,565 ) (5,248 ) Retained earnings 1,572,826 1,307,197 Total stockholders' equity 1,849,463 1,579,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,485,319 $ 2,174,710





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue $ 775,144 $ 729,561 $ 2,130,301 $ 2,136,331 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 344,605 297,247 955,449 881,762 Purchased transportation 76,746 85,452 173,244 255,519 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 144,282 145,461 419,397 413,762 Operating taxes and licenses 17,018 16,261 51,540 48,813 Claims and insurance 18,024 15,988 49,039 40,940 Depreciation and amortization 45,618 40,682 133,156 117,578 Other operating, net 416 115 643 160 Total operating expenses 646,709 601,206 1,782,468 1,758,534 Operating Income 128,435 128,355 347,833 377,797 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 454 581 1,600 1,941 Interest income (2,423 ) (72 ) (3,050 ) (134 ) Other, net 157 140 (1,336 ) 1,206 Nonoperating (income) expenses, net (1,812 ) 649 (2,786 ) 3,013 Income Before Income Taxes 130,247 127,706 350,619 374,784 Income Tax Provision 32,034 29,815 84,990 88,224 Net Income $ 98,213 $ 97,891 $ 265,629 $ 286,560 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,644 26,539 26,626 26,506 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,779 26,676 26,755 26,663 Basic earnings per share $ 3.69 $ 3.69 $ 9.98 $ 10.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.67 $ 3.67 $ 9.93 $ 10.75





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 416,268 $ 344,074 Net cash provided by operating activities 416,268 344,074 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (340,528 ) (279,057 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,141 1,061 Other 1,379 – Net cash used in investing activities (337,008 ) (277,996 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,791 4,416 Shares withheld for taxes (9,126 ) (11,703 ) Other financing activity (13,053 ) (15,554 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,388 ) (22,841 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 61,872 43,237 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 187,390 106,588 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 249,262 $ 149,825





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) Third Quarter Third Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Workdays 63 64 Operating ratio 83.4 % 82.4 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,467 1,397 5.0 23.29 21.83 6.7 LTL shipments (1) 2,158 1,954 10.4 34.25 30.52 12.2 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 25.87 $ 25.10 3.1 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge $ 21.39 $ 19.74 8.4 LTL revenue/shipment $ 351.64 $ 359.04 (2.1 ) LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharge $ 290.79 $ 282.41 3.0 LTL pounds/shipment 1,360 1,431 (5.0 ) LTL length of haul (2) 896 897 (0.1 ) (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.



