Academic Labs Showcases Innovative Courses, Attracting Key Investor with Community-Powered Model

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic Labs, an innovative new AI and blockchain education platform, has unveiled its first set of demo courses focusing on highly relevant tech topics like layer 2 blockchain, ChatGPT, and crypto investing strategies. These cutting-edge courses showcase Academic Labs' unique methodology of incentivizing content creators and delivering fun, gamified learning experiences.





Academic Labs was conceptualized and founded by Kingston Kwek, a well-regarded crypto and tech entrepreneur from Singapore, for which he is also the owner and the chief visionary officer (CVO). In this interview, Kwek explained why Academic Labs' bottoms-up, community-driven approach makes it stand out in the nascent world of blockchain education.

"Academic Labs is a unique first-mover Web 3 social experiment in the use of blockchain in education," said Kwek. "It will address the current lack of educational materials and platforms for AI and crypto education based on Web 3 technologies."

Kwek highlighted that by rewarding content creators with native Acad tokens, Academic Labs can crowdsource high-quality, localized materials tailored to individual markets. "We have started the ball rolling through our first three videos to set the standards for the subsequent videos," he said.

According to Kwek, these demo courses on layer 2 blockchain, ChatGPT, and crypto investing strategies provide sophisticated learners a taste of Academic Labs' potential. By incentivizing the community to create more in-depth follow-up courses, the platform can scale up to offer hundreds of short, engaging videos on cutting-edge topics.

"As the scale and sub-topics of the videos expands, Acad will eventually cross-paths with more crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges, which will gave Acad many more potential joint venture projects with other crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges, to add to the value of Acad and its business partners," said Kwek.

The three demo videos cover layer 2 blockchain technology, ChatGPT, and crypto investing strategies. The layer 2 blockchain video provides an overview of how layer 2 solutions can improve blockchain performance for applications like crypto payments, NFTs, and gaming. The ChatGPT video explains the AI's advanced conversational abilities, based on reinforcement learning algorithms that mimic human responses. And the crypto investing video outlines key factors like technology, tokenomics, and community sentiment to evaluate the investment potential of new cryptocurrencies.

While simple overviews, Kwek emphasized these demo videos are just a starting point to showcase Academic Labs' methodology and set quality standards for future content. As the library expands, the topics covered can become more specialized and in-depth, creating hundreds of focused, engaging 3-10 minute videos.

For example, future videos could provide laser-focused dives into using layer 2 solutions specifically for gaming or NFT projects. Or give in-depth looks at specific NFT communities like the Bored Ape Yacht Club. This ever-growing, crowdsourced library will establish Academic Labs as a go-to destination for short-form education on cutting-edge AI, crypto, and blockchain topics.

Strategic angel investors like Kwek also highlight the promising vision behind Academic Labs. "As the scale and sub-topics of the videos expands, Acad will eventually cross-paths with more crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges, which will gave Acad many more potential joint venture projects with other crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges, to add to the value of Acad and its business partners," he explained.

As an influential Singaporean business leader, Kwek's backing signals strong confidence in Academic Lab's community-powered model to revolutionize blockchain education. The platform's incentives will empower legions of content creators worldwide to develop localized materials that perfectly meet demands in niche markets.

This crowdsourced, collaborative approach allows Academic Labs to rapidly scale up and cross-promote with major players across the crypto space. Joint ventures with other projects, exchanges, and investors will create a positive feedback loop, enhancing the value of the Acad token and the earning potential for content creators on the platform.

With its laser focus on highly relevant subject matter, innovative model to crowdsource quality localized content, and support of key strategic investors, Academic Labs aims to become the premier destination for short-form, cutting-edge education on AI, crypto, and blockchain technologies. As Kwek summarized, the platform represents "one of the few exciting altcoin projects in the market" and has major potential in the next bull cycle.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is an innovative company at the forefront of educational transformation. With a focus on harnessing the power of blockchain technology, AI, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Academic Labs has developed a groundbreaking educational platform that aims to make learning more engaging, effective, and accessible for everyone.

Social Links

Telegram Group: https://web.telegram.org/k/#@academic_labs

Telegram Channel: https://web.telegram.org/k/#@academiclabs

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/academic-labs/

X: https://x.com/Acad_Labs

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/academic_labs

Media Contact

Brand: Academic Labs

Contact: Terry Tan

Email: Terry@academic-labs.org

Website: https://academic-labs.org

SOURCE: Academic Labs