Valhil Advisors to Advise Park Street Development Group on Issuance of Tokenized Securities for Luxury Resort in Tuscany

Valhil Advisors engaged by Park Street Development Group to issue tokenized securities for Tuscany National Resort & Club, a luxury golf course resort in Italy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valhil Advisors, a global strategic advisory firm specializing in blockchain and digital assets, announces its engagement by Park Street Development Group (PSDG) & Buena Vista Hospitality Group (BVHG) to issue tokenized securities for a prestigious commercial real estate project – Tuscany National Resort & Club. The project, a luxury golf course resort in Tuscany, Italy, located near Cortona, the romantic town made famous in the movie adaption of Frances Mayes book – Under the Tuscan Sun.

The sponsors are partnering with the prominent Romiti family, the patriarch of which is Cesare Romiti – the former CEO and Chairman of Fiat/Ferrari, to complete the development and commence commercial operations of the project. The Romiti family will retain a 20% stake in the project. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of commercial real estate financing.

As the tides of raising capital within the commercial real estate sector shift towards blockchain and tokenization, Valhil Advisors is at the forefront, facilitating this groundbreaking initiative. The tokenized securities offering will provide accredited investors with an innovative opportunity to participate in the ownership of this exclusive resort.

Scott Brown, CEO of Park Street, emphasizes the changing landscape of commercial real estate development and the pioneering role of this project. "Our collaboration with Valhil Advisors signifies our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. By embracing blockchain technology and tokenization, we aim to revolutionize the way commercial real estate projects are funded and managed – taking control away from traditional financing which is generally at a standstill for quality projects such as this."

"This tokenized securities offering represents a pivotal step towards the new digital asset-focused economy," says Jimmy Vallee, Partner at Valhil Advisors. "We believe that the commercial real estate sector is ripe for disruption, and tokenization provides a more broadly accessible and efficient avenue for project developers and investors to engage in these opportunities."

The Chief Strategy Officer of Park Street, Zack Bates, adds, “Italy’s hosting of the 2023 Ryder Cup has undeniably put the country on the global golfing map. With picturesque courses, a diverse cultural experience, and a commitment to sustainability, Italy is becoming a must-visit destination for golfers seeking memorable experiences. The Tuscany National Resort & Club is a testament to Italy’s potential as a premier golf destination. This project not only represents a remarkable luxury golf course resort but also introduces a new model for communities based on shared interests.”

Key highlights of the project include a world class, 18-hole Gary Player Signature Golf Course in this picturesque location in the Tuscany region of Italy, adjacent to the town of Cortona and surrounded by Tuscan vineyards. The full-service resort also includes a 47 key boutique hotel, 24 villas, world class spa and an on-site restaurant.

With its tokenized securities offering, this project revolutionizes the traditional investment model, providing increased liquidity, transparency, and accessibility to accredited investors.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Molly Elmore

Valhil Advisors

melmore@valhiladvisors.io

678.977.0485

About Park Street Development Group

Park Street Development Group Park Street Development Group has a diverse background in real estate- and hospitality-based projects including full-service hotels, select service hotels, multi-family, and residential golf course communities throughout the United States. Park Street adds value to its core investments through in-house experience and industry relationships and is building a portfolio of lifestyle hospitality properties around the globe.

Visit: https://www.parkstreetdevelopmentgroup.com

About Valhil Advisors

Valhil Advisors is a global strategic consultancy firm specializing in blockchain technology and digital assets. With a team of seasoned professionals, Valhil Advisors provides guidance and innovative solutions to clients across various industries, enabling them to navigate and capitalize on the transformative power of blockchain technology.

Visit: https://www.valhiladvisors.io