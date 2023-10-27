Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,683 in the last 365 days.

FLJ Group Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) (the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that the ratio of the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares has been adjusted from one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing fifteen thousand (15,000) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”), effective as of November 2, 2023. The ADS Ratio Change reflects the share subdivision on a 1 to 100 basis authorized by its shareholders in its annual general meeting held on September 18, 2023.

About FLJ Group Limited

FLJ Group Limited is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. The Company leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of the Company’s business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables the Company to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

FLJ Group Limited

E-mail: ir@qk365.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: rene.vanguestaine@christensencomms.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


You just read:

FLJ Group Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more