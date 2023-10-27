Submit Release
AirSculpt Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Friday, November 10, 2023, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13741347 or by clicking this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact:

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul
Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors
investors@elitebodysculpture.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Evans Greene
Chief Marketing Officer
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.
sevansgreene@elitebodysculpture.com


Primary Logo

