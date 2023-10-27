American Indian Education Field Hearing Nov. 6 (10/26/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett will hold the agency’s annual American Indian Education Field Hearing from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at Cedar Lakes Casino Event Center, 6268 Upper Cass Frontage Road, Cass Lake.

The field hearing is an opportunity for Commissioner Jett and agency staff to gather input from American Indian educators, parents and students on the state of American Indian Education in Minnesota. Staff from the Office of Higher Education will also be available to hear comments on the state of higher education in Minnesota for American Indian students.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak during the hearing and individuals can also view the hearing remotely via Zoom. Submit written comments to mde.input-indian-education@state.mn.us. The agency will develop a report from the field hearing for the 11 Tribal Nations for review and comment.

The Field Hearing on Indian Education is designated by state statute and held each year.

