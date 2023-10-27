Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,692 in the last 365 days.

American Indian Education Field Hearing Nov. 6 (10/26/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett will hold the agency’s annual American Indian Education Field Hearing from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at Cedar Lakes Casino Event Center, 6268 Upper Cass Frontage Road, Cass Lake.

The field hearing is an opportunity for Commissioner Jett and agency staff to gather input from American Indian educators, parents and students on the state of American Indian Education in Minnesota. Staff from the Office of Higher Education will also be available to hear comments on the state of higher education in Minnesota for American Indian students.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak during the hearing and individuals can also view the hearing remotely via Zoom. Submit written comments to mde.input-indian-education@state.mn.us. The agency will develop a report from the field hearing for the 11 Tribal Nations for review and comment.

The Field Hearing on Indian Education is designated by state statute and held each year.

###

You just read:

American Indian Education Field Hearing Nov. 6 (10/26/23)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more