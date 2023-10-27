Photo Release: Commissioner Jett, Assistant Commissioner Traynham Speak to University of St. Thomas Education Students (10/26/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Macarre Traynham spoke to students at the University of St. Thomas School of Education. The group discussed educational disparities, commitment to equity and a wide variety of other topics.

Commissioner Jett and his leadership team are also continuing their statewide school visits. More information about the school visits can be found on the MDE School Visits website.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks to students at the University of St. Thomas School of Education Fireside Chat.

Commissioner Willie Jett is introduced to students at the start of the Fireside Chat.

Commissioner Willie Jett and Assistant Commissioner Traynham speak to University of St. Thomas School of Education students.

Assistant Commissioner Traynham speak to University of St. Thomas School of Education students.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###