EU approves grants to improve border transport infrastructure between Moldova and Romania

The European Commission has welcomed the signature of three grant agreements under the Connecting Europe Facility for Transport worth almost €45 million to improve transport connections between Moldova and Romania along the trans-European transport network (TEN-T). 

The projects will modernise transport infrastructure at the road border crossing points Ungheni, Albița-Leușeni, and Reni-Giurgiulești-Galați. These investments will strengthen the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes – the routes used since Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to transport Ukraine’s and Moldova’s exports and imports.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, welcomed the agreements: “It is thanks to the strong cooperation between Romania and Moldova that we can today kick off the implementation phase of three very important projects that will significantly increase the capacity and ease traffic flows across the Romania-Moldova border. Swift implementation is important as the projects will bring EU candidate country Moldova even closer to the EU, giving its citizens and businesses easier and faster access to our internal market.”

On the Romanian side, 18km of road will be modernised to improve customs services at the Ungheni border crossing point. Moldova will construct a new access road and border crossing point. Existing infrastructure on both sides of the Albița-Leușeni border crossing will be modernised to improve traffic flow management. The final project will extend parking facilities in Giurgiulești and procure customs control equipment.

EU-Moldova transport connections were discussed during the meeting between Commissioner Vălean and Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean yesterday, 26 October.

Additionally, a new CEF Transport call has just been launched and will make available over €7 billion for rail, inland waterways, maritime or inland port, and road infrastructure projects. For the first time, entities from Moldova can apply directly for EU funding under this call, following the signature of the CEF Association Agreement earlier this year.

