The President of Turkmenistan took part in the Turkmen-Turkish business forum in Ankara

27/10/2023

36

As part of visit to the Republic of Türkiye, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the Turkmen-Turkish business forum.

In the foyer of the Central Office of the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the head of state, accompanied by Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, Chairman of TOBB Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu and Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir, got acquainted with the exhibition of products manufactured in Turkmenistan.

The exhibition presented a wide range of products from textile industry enterprises: various types of clothing for children and adults, home textiles, fabrics, gift sets, handmade Turkmen carpets and products of domestic entrepreneurs.

On the sidelines of the business forum, the President of Turkmenistan met with representatives of the Turkish side, who noted the dynamic nature of interstate relations. The meeting also noted the significant contribution to the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is the initiator of important programs and projects that create many opportunities for effective interaction.

During the speech of the President of Turkmenistan, it was noted that large-scale projects are currently being planned in Turkmenistan in various fields of industry, cultural and social spheres, which require innovative engineering ideas based on high technologies, solid technical experience and skill. In this regard, Turkish business circles were invited to work together on the above-mentioned projects, especially on the concept of “Ashgabat City”, which is to be built based on the principles of a modern “smart” city, and on the industrial cluster that will be built in the city of Arkadag.

Noting that Turkmenistan attaches importance to building up investment partnerships with foreign countries, where the key goal is to attract foreign capital to ongoing large energy and infrastructure projects, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed the creation of a Joint Investment Fund and a Joint Working Group on Investments.

In addition, the head of state spoke in favor of considering the issue of opening branches of a number of leading Turkish banks in Turkmenistan in order to financially regulate the activities of Turkish investors and industrialists in our country.

In addition, the role of the energy sector in bilateral relations was highlighted, in particular, the sending of Turkmen energy resources, as well as electricity and natural gas, to Turkey was discussed. Turkmenistan is guided by the principle of equal consideration of the interests of producers, transit countries and consumers and is therefore open to interaction with Turkish partners in this area, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

The transport and communications industry was noted as one of the key and promising areas of cooperation. Considering that today in Turkmenistan there is a large-scale construction of new transport communications, road and railway crossings, reconstruction of air and sea harbors, the head of Turkmenistan proposed to establish regular working meetings between industry departments, associations and companies of the two states.

At the same time, it seems advisable to create a Joint Transport and Logistics Center with the participation of relevant public sectors and private companies.

Having named agriculture as one of the main sectors of the economy, the head of state outlined the key task of maintaining the food security of our countries and promoting international efforts in this area. Therefore, in Turkmenistan, significant funds are directed to the agricultural sector and agro-industrial complex, and the corresponding material and technical base is systematically improved.

In this aspect, a proposal was voiced to build up the Turkmen-Turkish partnership and exchange of experience in the field of increasing crop yields, improving seed production and selection, and introducing new technological developments into production. At the same time, Turkmenistan’s readiness to establish ties with specialized Turkish companies in the above-mentioned areas was expressed.

Speaking about the problems of climate change and other environmental threats and the growing role of water management, plans were noted to modernize the water supply and distribution system in our country, where the emphasis will be on regional and international interaction.

At the same time, the head of Turkmenistan outlined among the main tasks the establishment of an effective partnership in the field of rational use of water resources and the introduction of water-saving technologies. At the same time, the reconstruction and expansion of the infrastructure of the bed and side canals of the Karakum River are noted among specific projects. In this regard, our country’s readiness to closely cooperate with specialized Turkish companies in these areas was expressed.

Turkmenistan is carrying out targeted work to establish and expand international cooperation in this area.

Informing about the development of the industrial sector and production cooperation as one of the priorities of the national economy, the President of Turkmenistan proposed to intensify scientific and technical cooperation, within the framework of which it is seen as necessary to establish interaction between companies of the two countries specializing in information technology.

It was also emphasized that Turkmenistan aims to bring trade and economic relations with Türkiye to a qualitatively new level.

In this regard, it was proposed to hold the next Turkmen-Turkish business forum in Ashgabat along with an exhibition of Turkish export goods, which will be held in our country on December 6–8 of this year.

Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz emphasized in his speech that the participation of the head of Turkmenistan in today's business forum will give new impetus to the development of bilateral business contacts and expand their range. In this regard, the high interest of Turkish business circles was noted in participating in large-scale infrastructure projects carried out in our country in various fields, including the energy, transport and communications, logistics sectors, in the implementation of the second stage of construction of the city of Arkadag, and other relevant directions.

Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir in his speech emphasized that Turkey attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with brotherly Turkmenistan, which is implementing a constructive economic strategy.

In turn, Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of Türkiye Rifat Hisarciklioglu expressed deep gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his assistance in developing Turkmen-Turkish cooperation and bringing it to qualitatively new levels. At the same time, the desire of Turkish business circles to participate in the implementation of large-scale transformation programs launched in Turkmenistan and the implementation of new joint projects was noted.

The interest of Turkish partners in increasing productive interaction with our country and strengthening bilateral business contacts was also confirmed in the speech of the Chairman of the Board of Managers of the “Çalyk” Holding group of companies Ahmet Chalyk.

On the same day, the work of the Turkmen-Turkish business forum continued with the participation of representatives of relevant government and business structures of both countries. Further directions of bilateral cooperation were substantively discussed based on the proposals voiced by the President of Turkmenistan, taking into account the existing potential and long-term prospects.

As a result of the forum, a number of documents were signed between Turkmen and Turkish entrepreneurs regarding cooperation in various fields, including the production of building materials, the agro-industrial complex and the food industry, the purchase of specialized equipment, etc.