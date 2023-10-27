Following the results of Turkmen-Turkish negotiations at the highest level a package of bilateral documents was signed

27/10/2023

34

During the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Turkey, following the results of high-level negotiations, the signing ceremony of the following bilateral documents took place:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) on the creation of a forum of the Turkmenistan- Türkiye Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTCCI);

- Agreement on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the joint production of audio and video products;

- Action Plan between the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Organization for the Development and Support of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Türkiye;

- Memorandum of Understanding on the development of cooperation between the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan and the Human Resources Office under the President of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of human resource management;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of technical regulation, standardization, conformity assessment, accreditation and metrology;

- Protocol on cooperation between the Main Archival Department under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the State Archive Department under the President of the Republic of Türkiye;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the Communications Department under the President of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of media;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field of higher education;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of research work on transport and information technologies;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on plant protection and quarantine;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of culture;

- Action Plan for cooperation in the field of youth policy for 2024–2026 for the implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of youth and sports;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of meteorology.