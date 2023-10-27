Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,712 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Chinese Director of the CCP Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Before Their Meeting

 

REMARKS

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

TREATY ROOM

WASHINGTON, D.C.

OCTOBER 26, 2023

 

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening. I’m very pleased to welcome Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the United States. I very much look forward to constructive conversations over the next two days.

Mr. Minister.

FOREIGN MINISTER WANG: So brief, huh? (Laughter.)

(Via interpreter) Well indeed, I am visiting the United States at the invitation of Secretary Blinken. China and the United States are two major countries. We have disagreements; we have differences. At the same time, we also share important common interests and we face challenges that we need to respond together.

Therefore, China and the United States need to have dialogue. Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive so that with dialogue we can increase mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, constantly seek to expand common ground and pursue cooperation that will benefit both sides so that we can stabilize China-U.S. relations and return it to the track of healthy, stable, and sustainable development.

In China-U.S. relations, from time to time there will be some jarring voices. When it happens, China treats it calmly because we are of the view what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or a louder voice, but if one behaves in a way that is consistent with the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, consistent with international law and basic norms of international relations, and consistent with the climate of the times.

We are confident that at the end of the day, facts will (inaudible) everything and history will give its fair verdict. And I want to again thank Secretary Blinken for my (inaudible). I’m sure that our discussion will be constructive and forward-looking.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: I agree with what the foreign minister said. Welcome.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Chinese Director of the CCP Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more