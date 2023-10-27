Himax and Nexchip Forge Strategic Alliance Cultivating Global Automotive Display Market

TAINAN, Taiwan, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Strategic Cooperation with Nexchip Semiconductor Corporation (“Nexchip”), a China based semiconductor foundry, for the supply of ICs for automotive display market, in response to escalating demand for automotive displays across the industry. Mr. Chen Ping-Po, Executive Vice President of Automotive Display and Touch Operation Unit at Himax, signed the MOU on behalf of the Company at Nexchip’s new factory inauguration ceremony located in Hefei, China.



By entering the automotive area, the partnership of Himax and Nexchip takes a significant stride forward in addition to the existing successful collaboration in consumer electronic products over the past several years. The collaboration illustrates Himax’s foundry supply diversification strategy to expand IC supply for the thriving automotive market and further strengthens the Company’s position in it. The alliance also underscores both parties’ undivided focus on the automotive market in the coming years, particularly in China. With the development of electric vehicles and automobile intelligence, the demand for displays in smart cockpits continues to increase and evolve towards large-size, high resolution, narrow bezel, curved, and touch integration displays. Himax plays a critical role in enabling all these features. Widely recognized in the industry for its leadership position in automotive display IC market, Himax provides the broadest offerings in the industry, ranging from traditional DDIC to innovative technologies like TDDI, local dimming Tcon, LTDI and AMOLED. Collectively, the holistic product range offers a comprehensive one-stop-shop product portfolio, making Himax the go-to provider for automotive display solutions.

“Nexchip has been a crucial and trusted strategic partner for Himax for several years. Entering this strategic alliance in automotive highlights Himax’s unwavering dedication to broadening our supply chain to enhance capacity management and cost optimization, while also enabling us to solidify the prospects of our automotive businesses moving forward,” said Chen Ping-Po, Executive Vice President of Automotive Display and Touch Operation Unit at Himax.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and AMOLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Smart Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. While Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS micro-displays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, AMOLED ICs, LED drivers, EPD drivers, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,838 patents granted and 376 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2023.



