Remarks by the Hon. Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa to officially open the KOKO Market Day – Friday 27 October 2023

SAMOA, October 27 - Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen

Good morning and welcome to the highly anticipated Koko Market Day! It fills us with great joy and excitement to see so many individuals gathered here today, as we celebrate a vital aspect of Samoan heritage – COCOA.

Cocoa has a long and rich history in Samoa, tracing its roots back to the 1800s when it was first introduced to our beautiful islands. Over the years, it has become an integral part of our culture, not only as a source of sustenance but also as a means of income for countless local households. The thriving cocoa industry has played a significant role in bolstering the economy of Samoa, providing employment opportunities and supporting sustainable development.

Today’s theme, “Creating Business Opportunities Through Innovation and Development,” aligns with our collective vision of revitalizing and expanding the cocoa industry in Samoa. We acknowledge the challenges that this sector has faced in recent times, with fluctuations in market prices, climate change impacts, and changing consumer preferences. However, we firmly believe that through innovation, creativity, and collaboration, we can rejuvenate the cocoa market, ensuring its long-term sustainability.

We have gathered here today with a shared purpose – to explore innovative ideas, collaborate, and seek ways to turn challenges into opportunities. This event serves as a platform for all stakeholders – farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors – to come together and collectively contribute to the revival of the cocoa industry in Samoa.

I encourage each and every one of you here today to actively engage in discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking. Let us seize this opportunity to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and inspire one another through our collective passion for cocoa. Together, we can create a road-map for a thriving cocoa industry that not only benefits local households but also contributes significantly to our beloved Samoa’s economic growth.

So, let today be a call to action – a call to revive the cocoa industry in Samoa through innovation, development, and a renewed sense of purpose. Together, we can build a brighter future filled with vast business opportunities and sustainable growth.

Thank you, and let us commence our journey towards a reinvigorated Koko Market Day!

Soifua ma ia manuia!

Faafetai

October 27, 2023