Green Genius secures financing for its Romanian project development

EUROPE, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Genius, a renewable energy company, operating in eight European markets, and Mundus Bridge Finance, the private debt fund of INVL (the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltics), have agreed on €9.5 million financing.

"Romania is an important market for Green Genius and for European green transition. We aim to develop and construct 500 MW of renewable energy projects in the coming years in that market" states Rokas Bancevicius, CFO of Green Genius.

Green Genius has entered the Romanian market in 2020, setting up an office in Bucharest later. The company is engaged in green field solar and wind project development in Romania and sometimes considers projects for acquisition at an early development stage as well.

Romania's geographic location is particularly favorable for solar PV due to its high number of sunny days. In addition, the regulatory environment in the country has recently improved. As a result, renewable energy projects in Romania are gaining increasing attention from international investors.

"Our team has extensive experience in assessing the risk of such projects, as financing renewable energy projects forms part of the fund's portfolio," says Viktorija Vaitkeviciene, Head of Mundus, the asset management company that manages the private debt fund Mundus Bridge Finance.

About Green Genius

Green Genius is a renewable energy company developing, building, and operating solar, biogas, wind, and green hydrogen energy projects. Currently, the company holds a substantial pipeline of over 2 GW of assets in various stages of development and construction in 8 European countries.

Green Genius has accumulated over 15 years of experience. Annually, the company generates approximately 315 GWh of green energy, saving more than 210,000 tons of CO2. That's approximately the amount that 10 million trees absorb in a year. Green Genius is a part of the international group of companies Modus Group, present in 11 European markets. More information: http://greengenius.com