Multi-Metaverse Platform ZELIX Simultaneously Listed on Global Exchanges

SEOUL, KOREA, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain-based multi-metaverse platform ZELIX has been Sequentially listed on global exchanges, including HTX (Huobi), KuCoin, Gate.io, Mexc, and Poloniex. These listings showcase ZELIX's innovation in the multi-metaverse space and its leading use of blockchain technology.


ZELIX is a rebranded project of what was previously known as the multi-metaverse platform ONSTON. ONSTON had successfully secured investments and strategic partnerships related to market-making from the global Web3 investment firm DWF-Labs and was listed on more than top 10 major exchanges.

With this rebranding, ZELIX emphasizes a new direction for the project, focusing on building a decentralized and distributed multi-metaverse platform. Their goal is to integrate the members of the metaverse community into a unified entity and expand into various environments. Additionally, ZELIX plans to establish new partnerships and enhance the project's value.

ZELIX stated, "We are preparing for the future in the multi-metaverse space. Through this rebranding, we aim to take on a more innovative and dynamic role and work tirelessly to turn our vision into reality."

This listing on global exchanges positions ZELIX to gain greater recognition and growth on the global stage, and we anticipate new innovations in the multi-metaverse industry as a result.

